"Professor X" marks the spots for a young secondary

"The communication really starts with Xavier," Rhule said. "He's brought a lot to our defense in terms of his ability to communicate. I think you've seen everyone else on the defense really start to communicate at a higher level because of Xavier. (Having) him playing would be big for us this week. …

"A lot of guys speak, and they don't speak with a lot of confidence; they speak like (they) suggest the calls. He does it, and he does it until people communicate. He's definitive. He gets everybody on the same page."

CJ Henderson, a third-year corner in the Panthers' young secondary, said he has learned from Woods' experience, study habits, and thought processes on the field.

Woods' most impactful piece of advice has helped Henderson grow in his second year on Carolina's roster.

"Play free," Henderson said. "The way he studies and prepares, it helps us all in the room. We all just feed off that."

Cornerback Donte Jackson is a self-admitted lively presence on and off the field, and he has noticed how Woods transforms from his subtle demeanor in the locker room to a vocal leader between the sidelines.