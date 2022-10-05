Panthers offensive line prepares for San Francisco 

– Safety Jeremy Chinn will be out for at least the next four weeks after he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue Wednesday. Veteran safety Juston Burris, who has started 20 games for the Panthers across the last two years, was elevated from the practice squad to fill his roster spot.

Rhule said keeping the 29-year-old Burris, who has been with Carolina throughout the offseason, was a contingency plan they feel good about.

"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad, knowing that he was a guy – because he was a little banged up during training camp – once healthy, could play at a really high level in this league," Rhule said.

Safety Marquise Blair is another option from the practice squad. He has league experience from time with the Seahawks and was elevated last week. Myles Hartsfield (primarily a nickel with some experience at safety) and Sean Chandler (mainly a special teamer when the secondary is healthy) are also options.

"Obviously, losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult," Rhule said. "He's a great player, but we don't want to rush it. His health comes first, and I want to make sure that he has a chance to heal. …