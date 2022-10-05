Panthers offensive line prepares for San Francisco 

Oct 05, 2022 at 05:33 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Austin Corbett
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – If there's anyone on Carolina's roster who knows the challenge ahead against the San Francisco defense, it's right guard Austin Corbett.

Corbett played three seasons with the Rams, divisional foes of the 49ers in the NFC West. So he's familiar with San Francisco's physicality, style, and culture – particularly with their sharp front seven – and he has been spreading the message to his teammates along the Panthers' offensive line ahead of their Week 5 meeting.

Left guard Brady Christensen has taken Corbett's words to heart.

"He always said it was the most physical game every year, so that's what we're ready for," Christensen said. "We've got to be ready for a bloodbath – just really a physical, physical game. We're excited for that up front. That's the type of game we love."

Related Links

Heading into a matchup against an ailing Panthers offense, the 49ers are first in the league in total defense, scoring defense, and yards allowed per play. They're second in rushing defense, passing defense, and sacks, and fifth in red zone defense.

Pat Elflein, Brady Christensen, Ikem Ekwonu
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

San Francisco's defense held a surging Geno Smith and the Seahawks to 7 points in Week 2 and didn't allow a touchdown to reigning Super Bowl champions Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in a 24-9 win in Week 4. They've allowed an average of 11.5 points per game across four weeks.

"They're excellent at what they do; they've been great on defense for a long time," head coach Matt Rhule said. "They've got great players. They've got a great system. Their defensive line is as good as it gets."

Setting the edge of that defensive line is Nick Bosa, a two-time Pro Bowler who leads the league with six sacks through the season's first four weeks. He wrapped Stafford up twice in last week's win over the Rams.

"Just a phenomenal talent, but a guy that also works hard with that talent as well," Corbett said. "Just a great get-off, power, and ability to adjust in-game, has a variety of moves. But at the same time, all their guys bring that same juice, energy, and finish. It makes it a challenge across the line."

Upon viewing film on the 49ers, Christensen said his main observation wasn't that they were "overcomplicated" defensively. It's the fact they're intense and fundamentally sound.

Since San Francisco's challenge is relatively straightforward, it's up to Carolina's offensive line to match the 49ers' intensity level and sharpen their fundamentals.

"I think their front seven is as good as any in football, and I think that's something they take pride in," Corbett said. "Through playing them three times last year (with the Rams), a bunch of years before that, it's something that they have instilled with their culture. Their guys really preach to anyone that comes in, whether a new signing or a rookie. That's just who they are.

"We know what they're going to do. And I think they kind of take pride in knowing that we know, and we're going to do everything we can to stop it."

– Safety Jeremy Chinn will be out for at least the next four weeks after he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue Wednesday. Veteran safety Juston Burris, who has started 20 games for the Panthers across the last two years, was elevated from the practice squad to fill his roster spot.

Rhule said keeping the 29-year-old Burris, who has been with Carolina throughout the offseason, was a contingency plan they feel good about.

"Early in the beginning of the season, we made the decision to keep Juston Burris on practice squad, knowing that he was a guy – because he was a little banged up during training camp – once healthy, could play at a really high level in this league," Rhule said.

Safety Marquise Blair is another option from the practice squad. He has league experience from time with the Seahawks and was elevated last week. Myles Hartsfield (primarily a nickel with some experience at safety) and Sean Chandler (mainly a special teamer when the secondary is healthy) are also options.

"Obviously, losing someone like Jeremy Chinn is difficult," Rhule said. "He's a great player, but we don't want to rush it. His health comes first, and I want to make sure that he has a chance to heal. …

"We have a lot of confidence in Myles and Sean, and we kept Juston for this reason. He's a tremendous pro and person. And, when healthy, can be a really good player."

— Quarterback Baker Mayfield emphasized fixing specific things they see on tape, and that message of accountability echoed throughout the team on Wednesday.

"Christian McCaffrey is very talented. But he also takes a lot of accountability," head coach Matt Rhule said, pointing to one of his captains as an example. "He's where he's supposed to be. And makes the plays he's supposed to make. So we need more of that from a lot of guys."

McCaffrey said one of the frustrating things about the situation they're in now is that they see correctable mistakes.

"Each player on this team, we have a high accountability," McCaffrey said. "The fact is we haven't been good enough. I'm in the meetings; I know what's being coached. Bad football is not being coached. It's up to us to do it.

"As a leader on this team, it starts with me and starts with all these guys, but we have to make the plays when the number is called. And that's not happening right now. And we have extreme urgency to get it done."

Asked if he sees that kind of accountability throughout the locker room, McCaffrey replied: "We're getting it fixed."

Week 5 | Wednesday practice photos | 10/5

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the 49ers this weekend.

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
1 / 70

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Carolina Panthers
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
2 / 70

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
3 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
4 / 70

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
5 / 70

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
6 / 70

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
7 / 70

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
8 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
9 / 70

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
10 / 70

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
11 / 70

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-137
12 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-006
13 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-065
14 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-012
15 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-040
16 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-114
17 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-046
18 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-082
19 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-032
20 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-090
21 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-121
22 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-043
23 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-132
24 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-133
25 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-093
26 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-138
27 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-039
28 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-107
29 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-033
30 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-084
31 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-014
32 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-144
33 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-091
34 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-094
35 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-131
36 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-079
37 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-026
38 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-099
39 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-010
40 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-089
41 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-117
42 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-149
43 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-042
44 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-076
45 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-083
46 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-130
47 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-135
48 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-077
49 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-129
50 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-142
51 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-153
52 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-066
53 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-146
54 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-119
55 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-024
56 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-088
57 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-062
58 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-044
59 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-053
60 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-037
61 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-025
62 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-106
63 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-061
64 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-063
65 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-055
66 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-152
67 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-022
68 / 70
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-108
69 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221005 WK 5 Practice 1-097
70 / 70
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Counted out before, Baker Mayfield hoping to bounce back again

The Panthers quarterback said it is time for him to step up, facing the offense's toughest challenge of the season.

news

Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Four held out

Safety Xavier Woods did not participate, leaving them without both starting safeties in practice.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. San Francisco in Week 5

The Panthers game against the 49ers will air on CBS at 4:05 p.m.

news

Panthers place Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve

The Panthers safety will miss at least the next four games after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

news

Week 5 Game Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers

Carolina plays the last of its three straight home games against San Francisco.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Quarterback questions abound

Baker Mayfield coming off a tough night against the Cardinals created a flood of mail, but there are plenty of other things on your minds.

news

Know Your Foe: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers bring one of the league's top defenses to a Week 5 matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Panthers represent their heritage with helmet decals

Five Carolina players will wear decals representing other countries alongside the U.S. flag on their helmets in Weeks 4 and 5 this season.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 5 vs. 49ers

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 5.

news

The Day After: Waiting to see on Jeremy Chinn

The safety left the loss to the Cardinals early because of a hamstring injury, and they're preparing multiple options if he's not ready to return.

news

Bank of America Stadium will be early voting site in 2022

Nearly 13,000 residents voted at the stadium in 2020.

Advertising