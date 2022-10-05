Panthers place Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going to have to adjust on defense this week, after losing a significant part for at least a month.

The team placed safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve Wednesday, ruling him out for at least the next four weeks.

Chinn left Sunday's game against the Cardinals after just six snaps and didn't return.

The 24-year-old safety has been one of the bright spots of a young defense in his short time here. He led all rookies in tackles in 2020 and is one of three players in Panthers franchise history with at least 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons (along with Luke Kuechly and Jon Beason).

Chinn missed one game his rookie season with a knee injury, and last year's finale with an ankle, but has started the other 35 games in which he has appeared.

To fill his spot on the active roster, the Panthers signed veteran safety Juston Burris from the practice squad.

Burris started 20 games for the Panthers the last two years, so he adds another experienced voice to the secondary.

The 29-year-old Burris was here all offseason, after they signed veteran Xavier Woods in free agency to start next to Chinn.

They also have safety Marquise Blair on the practice squad. The former Seahawks safety was elevated from the practice squad last week, and they can do that two more times before they have to send him through waivers.