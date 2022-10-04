Ask The Old Guy: Quarterback questions abound

----------------------------------------------------------

OK, let's go lightning round to close it out this week:

Is that fumbled handoff why Rashard Higgins has not been on the field? — Westray, Kershaw, SC

It certainly didn't help, but they've struggled to get any third receiver really involved this year, other than that one play of Laviska Shenault Jr.. Higgins is a steady vet and has a higher floor at the moment, but at some point, they need to get Terrace Marshall Jr. on the field since his ceiling is much, much higher.

Kyle Allen: 17 career starts (one season worth), 4,318 yards, 63.1 percent, 24 TDs vs 17 INTs, 7 yards/attempt. If you saw these stats for a rookie season, you would be excited about his future. Does anyone think we gave up too soon on Kyle? The second half of his one season was bad from the defense. He was pressing and made bad decisions. You know, what you expect from a rookie. — Jeff, Linville, NC

You can think Kyle caught some unfortunate breaks without creating unrealistic expectations. To steal a phrase from one of the great Eastern philosophers John Fox, he is what he is. Quarterbacks are hard to find, but projecting guys to be more than what they could be can get you into trouble too.

When we started tailgating Panthers games years ago, we wanted to stay out of the burger and dog rut. Our tailgates have the cuisine of our opponents so we can "EAT 'EM UP.' Michael from Rock Hill is a week late with his low country boil. Our Saints boils have always been popular. For the Cardinals, we had a chimichanga dish the wife concocted. I always look forward to salmon when Seahawks come to town. Finally, the question. What is your stance on tailgate foods, and your favorite(s)? — Terry, Charlotte