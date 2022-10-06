Jeremy Chinn hoping his absence isn't a long one

— As part of their recent issues on offense, the Panthers are last in the league in time of possession (averaging 24:18 per game).

That shows up on defense when they have to play so many more snaps, and the 16 fourth-quarter points the Cardinals scored were part of a trend. The Panthers have allowed 42 points in the fourth this year, more than double what they have in any other quarter (6 in the first, 20 in the second, 17 in the third).

But veteran defensive coordinator Phil Snow wasn't using that as an excuse.

"You know, we don't even talk about that, right?" Snow said Thursday. "We've got to play for 60 minutes, and really our goal is that they have fewer points than we have.

"That's the goal every week, and it doesn't matter if you're on the field 50 plays or 80 plays, that's the goal. So that's what we talk about."

Snow said he didn't think having to defend more plays made him change the way he called games, and he likes the way they've been able to rotate players. They use a pretty steady rotation on the defensive line, and the number of different coverages they play allows him to keep multiple defensive backs on the field at different times.