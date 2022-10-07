Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault Jr. out

Also out for the Panthers this week are cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (back).

Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), did not practice Friday, but he's listed as questionable for the game against the 49ers. They need him, since safety Jeremy Chinn went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury of his own this week.

The Panthers signed Juston Burris from the practice squad as cover, and also have practice squad safety Marquise Blair who can be elevated, along with using nickel Myles Hartsfield and special teamer Sean Chandler.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) was limited Friday and is listed as questionable. He was held out of Thursday's practice to give him some recovery time, since he's already exceeded last season's defensive snap count.