Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault Jr. out

CHARLOTTE — Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. has shown he can make an impact in the passing game and on returns, but won't be able to help this weekend against the 49ers.
Shenault, who suffered a hamstring strain in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals in the other leg from the one that bothered him last week in practice, was ruled out for this week's game.
Shenault played just four snaps of offense (including taking a snap as a single back in a wildcat set) before leaving the game. His 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown against the Saints was one of the highlights of the season so far.
Also out for the Panthers this week are cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (back).
Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), did not practice Friday, but he's listed as questionable for the game against the 49ers. They need him, since safety Jeremy Chinn went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury of his own this week.
The Panthers signed Juston Burris from the practice squad as cover, and also have practice squad safety Marquise Blair who can be elevated, along with using nickel Myles Hartsfield and special teamer Sean Chandler.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) was limited Friday and is listed as questionable. He was held out of Thursday's practice to give him some recovery time, since he's already exceeded last season's defensive snap count.
Linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) was a full participant Friday and is not listed on the report, meaning he's fine. Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) was a full participant as well, though he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game.