Presented by

Week 5 Friday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault Jr. out

Oct 07, 2022 at 10:37 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
WEEK5_SHENAULT_InjuryReport-(3)

CHARLOTTE — Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. has shown he can make an impact in the passing game and on returns, but won't be able to help this weekend against the 49ers.

Shenault, who suffered a hamstring strain in last Sunday's loss to the Cardinals in the other leg from the one that bothered him last week in practice, was ruled out for this week's game.

Shenault played just four snaps of offense (including taking a snap as a single back in a wildcat set) before leaving the game. His 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown against the Saints was one of the highlights of the season so far.

Related Links

Also out for the Panthers this week are cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (back).

Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), did not practice Friday, but he's listed as questionable for the game against the 49ers. They need him, since safety Jeremy Chinn went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury of his own this week.

The Panthers signed Juston Burris from the practice squad as cover, and also have practice squad safety Marquise Blair who can be elevated, along with using nickel Myles Hartsfield and special teamer Sean Chandler.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) was limited Friday and is listed as questionable. He was held out of Thursday's practice to give him some recovery time, since he's already exceeded last season's defensive snap count.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) was a full participant Friday and is not listed on the report, meaning he's fine. Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) was a full participant as well, though he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Click here to view the full injury report.

Related Content

news

Week 5 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out

The early-season playmaker was in a red jersey Thursday, as they monitor his workload ahead of the 49ers game.

news

Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Four held out

Safety Xavier Woods did not participate, leaving them without both starting safeties in practice.

news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey questionable

The running back returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days, and has a chance to play this week.

news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault held out

The wide receiver's dealing with a hamstring injury and didn't practice. Running back Christian McCaffrey was also held out for the second-straight day.

news

Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey (thigh) held out

The Panthers running back has had Wednesdays off previously, but always with rest as the designated reason.

news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Two questionable for Saints game

A couple of cornerbacks are questionable, and there are some new names on the report, but the Panthers are largely healthy.

news

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey limited

The Panthers running back is still expected to play Sunday, and the alteration of his normal routine was precautionary.

news

Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

The Panthers cornerback was able to do some work, after he left last week's game with a hamstring injury.

news

Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Shi Smith questionable

The wide receiver and return man was added to the report with a groin issue Friday, leaving them looking for options on special teams.

news

Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes returns to field

The veteran defensive end was limited Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.

news

Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: Taylor Moton limited

Running back Christian McCaffrey had the day off for non-injury reasons, giving him a day off ahead of the game in New York.

Advertising