Enter the 2020 Fan of the Year contest, presented by Lowe's

Oct 02, 2020 at 05:42 PM
FanOfTheYearEmail (1)

This season, the NFL is looking for its most passionate fans.

The Panthers, in partnership with the league, are running a new contest to find fans who are a positive influence in their communities and who inspire others through their love of the Panthers and football, presented by Lowe's.

From now until October 12, fans can go here to register for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., in 2021.

Upon registering, you will be required to answer two essay questions, provide links to your social media accounts, and will have the option to upload a photo or video showcasing why you, or the person you are nominating, should be chosen as the Panthers Fan of the Year.

Don't miss out on your chance to be a Fan of the Year!

Related Content

news

Charlotte Sports Foundation and Tepper Sports & Entertainment extend Bank of America Stadium agreement

Included in the agreement is the Duke's Mayo Classic and the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The bowl game has called Bank of America Stadium home for 22 years.
news

Frank Reich knows no matter the details, offense needs to improve

The Panthers head coach didn't commit to any specific changes heading into this week's game against Dallas, beyond knowing that none of them have reached the standard they expected.
news

Panthers release two to create roster spots

The team released safety Matthias Farley and tight end Jordan Matthews, opening spots they could use for Jaycee Horn and Ian Thomas later this week.
news

Jaycee Horn, Ian Thomas designated to return from IR

The Panthers are opening the window for the starting corner and the blocking tight end to rejoin practice, plus more roster moves on Monday.
news

Carolina Panthers and local, women-owned business Girl Tribe Co. launch capsule collection

Charlotte boutique to debut six NFL officially-licensed styles
news

My View: Living a dream

Israel Anta - 24- Army Veteran/Sports Photographer gives his view of his frames from Sunday.
news

Friday Brew: Taking a wide view of the offense

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Friday that he met with coaches this morning and talked about some big-picture issues.
news

Snap Counts: Week 10 at Chicago

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Thursday against the Bears.
news

Defense again left in tough situation in loss

The Panthers played well again with a mixed bag of parts on defense, but it wasn't enough in the 16-13 loss in Chicago.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to the Bears in Chicago

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the Bears.
news

Ihmir Smith-Marsette provides a highlight with punt return touchdown

The receiver's 79-yard punt return was the only touchdown of the night for the Panthers, the team's first since 2017, and something he hopes he can build on.
news

Bryce Young shared his "emotion" after "embarrassing" loss

The rookie quarterback struggled again Thursday in Chicago, throwing for just 185 yards on a night when the offense managed just a pair of field goals.
Advertising