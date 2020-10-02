Enter the 2020 Fan of the Year contest, presented by Lowe's

This season, the NFL is looking for its most passionate fans.

The Panthers, in partnership with the league, are running a new contest to find fans who are a positive influence in their communities and who inspire others through their love of the Panthers and football, presented by Lowe's.

From now until October 12, fans can go here to register for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., in 2021.

Upon registering, you will be required to answer two essay questions, provide links to your social media accounts, and will have the option to upload a photo or video showcasing why you, or the person you are nominating, should be chosen as the Panthers Fan of the Year.