For Julius Peppers, his first steps inside the Hall of Fame were solemn ones

Peppers joked that at that party two years ago, Sam Mills III (who was also on the Panthers' staff when he was playing) kept telling him he'd be there soon. But as with all attempts to predict his future, Peppers tried not to dwell on it, perhaps afraid to jinx it, or get ahead of himself.

"Sam Three, he used to always tell me, like, you're next," Peppers said. "And I used to always just laugh it off like, yeah, maybe, we'll see. But he called it, he called it. So this, it's still kind of hard to put in words, but all of this, even at this preliminary point in the process. I know we've still got a little bit more to go. The official enshrinement in August is going to be the big, big thing. But it's still kinda like hard to wrap my head around it."

"Like, I'm going to be up here with these guys. It's kind of crazy."

Seeing Peppers in awe of anything is still jarring. Anyone that large, and that accomplished, should seem untouchable. But he's obviously touched by all of this, eyes wide, an innocent grin glued to his face. It's pure. For a man who was surprised at his door by Bruce Smith recently, seeing that bronze Bruce Smith around the corner brings it home for him.

When he was realizing how good he was at football as he was enrolling at the University of North Carolina, he watched film of Smith, he watched film of Reggie White. And they're right there, and over there now, feet away from where he'll be.