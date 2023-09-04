Frankie Luvu earns U.S. citizenship this offseason

Sep 04, 2023 at 02:09 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Frankie Luvu

CHARLOTTE – Frankie Luvu﻿'s offseason study regimen included that new 3-4 base defense – and United States civics.

The Panthers' rising star linebacker earned his U.S. citizenship recently, granting him voting rights in the country and helping him sponsor his parents, who are not U.S. citizens. He said he hopes to get them to more games.

"The big reason why I did want to get my citizenship was to sponsor my parents," Luvu said. "My mom is from Western Samoa. … And my dad is from Fiji, so for them, they need somebody to sponsor them as far as being a citizen and everything. The bigger picture of me doing everything I did was to sponsor them, and getting them out here to watch my games and watch me play pro."

Related Links

Luvu is a native of American Samoa, a U.S. territory. Those living in American Samoa, an area covering seven South Pacific islands and atolls, are not considered citizens of the U.S.; they're nationals, which grants them some entitlements (such as consular protection) but lacks in other citizen benefits, such as voting and eligibility for certain jobs.

Luvu grew up in Tafuna, the most populous village in American Samoa, and came to the U.S. to play college football at Washington State in 2014.

He started the process of becoming a citizen last year, and started preparing for the civics test. Luvu said he studied 100 questions about American government and history, and 10 questions had to be answered correctly.

The whole test is an oral exam, so Luvu would practice with athletic trainers in the offseason while working out.

Frankie Luvu
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

"I had to study for like 100 questions," Luvu said. "They picked out of those 100 like 10 questions, random. This is all orally. There's no multiple choice. You can't write it down. It's not a written test. … It took a whole year getting there."

Luvu said he was supported throughout the process by vice president of player affairs Kevin Winston and player affairs manager Jaiquawn Jarrett, who both showed up for his naturalization ceremony in August.

"Just showing love, they're always wanting to dive in anything, as far as success," Luvu said. "I was really low-key about it, get it done, get back to work. But once they knew about it, they're like, 'Yeah, man, we want to come out, support.' So yeah, they came out and showed love. I appreciate that."

Luvu said his parents will be at the Panthers' game against Seattle on Sept. 24, and he said he expects them to start the naturalization process soon.

In the meantime, Luvu's teammates made an addition to his nickname "Uce," short for the Samoan word "Uso," meaning brother.

He's American Uce now.

Frankie Luvu
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Related Content

news

Notebook: Frank Reich has "highest regard" for Brian Burns

Burns did not participate in Monday's walkthrough for what Reich described as personal reasons, plus more from Monday.
news

The Carolina Panthers announce Kickoff Week events

Check out events planned across the area to celebrate the Panthers' 2023 season kickoff. 
news

Marquis Haynes placed on injured reserve

The veteran pass-rusher missed most of camp with a back issue, and will now miss at least the first four games. 
news

New cornerback Troy Hill expects the defense to "surprise a lot of people" 

Troy Hill has experience with the coaches here, and he's feeling good about what this group can do this season. 
news

Ihmir Smith-Marsette comes to Carolina with a glowing recommendation

The new wide receiver had Adam Thielen vouching for him, and has made a solid early impression on his new team.
news

Panthers add two more to practice squad

The additions get the practice squad to 15, leaving one more spot to be filled in the coming days.
news

Panthers add two more to practice squad

The team brought back wide receiver Derek Wright and linebacker Chandler Wooten after they had solid preseasons here.
news

Notebook: Scott Fitterer analyzes roster after initial cutdown, new signings

The Panthers' general manager detailed roster building, Frank Reich shared an update on the receivers, and more from Thursday's practice. 
news

Jeremy Chinn settling into his new home

Going from linebacker to safety to nickel to a little bit of everything, Chinn is getting used to a new routine and a new spot in the locker room.
news

Panthers place Stephen Sullivan on IR

The tight end will miss at least the next four weeks, and the move creates an open roster spot heading into the weekend.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "excited" about roster, though there's more work to do

The Panthers' head coach discussed their initial 53-man roster, already in motion after some pickups off waivers on Wednesday. 
Advertising