Panthers add two more to practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added to the practice squad Friday, including some experience at a needed position.
The team signed two more players, getting the list to 15.
They added tackle David Sharpe, adding a big body who has played in the league to a young group that includes three rookies on the 53-man roster.
Sharpe, a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders, has also played with Houston, Washington, and Baltimore (he was in Ravens camp this summer). The 27-year-old played in 37 games with six starts, and at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, gives them the kind of size and experience they needed at tackle.
They also signed former Giants running back Jashaun Corbin, who played at Texas A&M and Florida State.
Those additions get the practice squad to 15, leaving one more spot. Here's a look at the entire group.
PRACTICE SQUAD
C Justin McCray
G Deonte Brown
G JD DiRenzo
T David Sharpe
RB Spencer Brown
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Derek Wright
DE Raequan Williams
DE Taylor Stallworth
OLB Eku Leota
OLB Jordan Thomas
ILB Chandler Wooten
S Eric Rowe
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
CB Mark Milton
View TopCat photos from the final preseason matchup versus the Detroit Lions