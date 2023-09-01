Panthers add two more to practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added to the practice squad Friday, including some experience at a needed position.

The team signed two more players, getting the list to 15.

They added tackle David Sharpe, adding a big body who has played in the league to a young group that includes three rookies on the 53-man roster.

Sharpe, a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders, has also played with Houston, Washington, and Baltimore (he was in Ravens camp this summer). The 27-year-old played in 37 games with six starts, and at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, gives them the kind of size and experience they needed at tackle.

They also signed former Giants running back Jashaun Corbin, who played at Texas A&M and Florida State.

Those additions get the practice squad to 15, leaving one more spot. Here's a look at the entire group.

PRACTICE SQUAD

C Justin McCray

G Deonte Brown

G JD DiRenzo

T David Sharpe

RB Spencer Brown

RB Jashaun Corbin

WR Derek Wright

DE Raequan Williams

DE Taylor Stallworth

OLB Eku Leota

OLB Jordan Thomas

ILB Chandler Wooten

S Eric Rowe

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver