Frankie Luvu "evolving," continuing to make plays

Dec 22, 2022 at 02:41 PM
Frankie Luvu

CHARLOTTE — This is definitely a week when the Panthers could use a spark of electricity on defense, no matter where it comes from.

That makes it kind of a perfect situation for linebacker Frankie Luvu since he's a guy with a fully charged battery tattooed on his neck, perhaps the perfect representation of a player who is always on. The fifth-year linebacker continues to play a number of roles for the Panthers (at a pace like few in the league), and as he continues to grow from a former special teams player to one of the key members of this defense, he's showing that he can do it a number of ways.

"He earned that trust. He put a lot of time in. He started earning it as soon as he got here," veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson said when asked about Luvu's ability to do so many different things. "He's one of those guys who plays fast, plays physical; he's the Energizer bunny to this defense. He's a fast-twitch guy and just makes plays.

"Glad to have him as my brother, my uso."

Invoking Luvu's Samoan heritage (Uso is the word for "brother" in his native language) is part of the context around here, and when they shorten it to Uce (which rhymes with juice), it also shows an important side of Luvu.

But he's progressed beyond a guy who just runs around like a madman making plays on the punt team or firing guys up with the chants that became a touchstone for this defense.

He's doing it on the field.

After pushing through some injury issues early this season (perhaps the inevitable consequence of going from a previous season's worth of reps in his first four games), Luvu has settled into the role that may describe him best — playmaker.

He has 5.0 sacks and 40 tackles in the last five weeks, the only player in the NFL to hit both those benchmarks. He's also second on the team with 86 total tackles and he's eighth in the NFL with 13 tackles for a loss this season.

Frankie Luvu

And he's putting up numbers like that from different spots on the field.

Defensive coordinator Al Holcomb talks about the "evolution" of Luvu as a defensive player, and that's the best way to describe how he's slowly emerged as an all-around player.

He came out of college as a pure pass-rusher, went to the Jets and made a few plays in that way, but mostly was a special teams player. He came here to fill a similar role last season but ended up doing much more.

And when Thompson was sidelined for training camp while recovering from knee surgery, they stacked even more on Luvu's plate. He was out there in August playing middle linebacker, a position of responsibility that goes beyond just blasting in a straight line in one direction.

"I felt like I was going to be all around," Luvu said. "Al is putting me in those situations when Shaq was out during training camp, just kind of getting me to know all spots and the defense itself. I knew that and prepared myself for that. I'd say it's challenging. But I'm up for the challenge.

"It's obviously different being five yards off the ball and seeing the whole picture instead of just seeing the ball. It's been an eye-opener for me, it's a challenge, but I'm up for the challenge. Wherever they put me, said it since OTAs and training camp, whatever they want me to do, I'm going to learn it and do whatever I can."

In recent weeks, they've even sent him back to his roots more often, bringing him to the line of scrimmage and using him as a rusher. Part of that is out of necessity, as the Panthers haven't gotten consistent pressure out of anyone other than Brian Burns. So when they need to, they can throw the switch on Luvu, and he provides a bit of a charge.

"We like guys to be multiple positional players, and really his transition from being just a totally on-the-ball backer to an off-the-ball backer and then back to an on-the-ball backer, he's embraced that role," Holcomb said. "He's embraced that role. In fact, when you go back to OTAs and training camp, he was one of the guys who we lined up inside at Mike linebacker, giving them a bunch of reps, just cross-training guys constantly just so they really get a great feel for the overall defense.

"In my scheme of thinking, if you understand different parts of the defense, it'll make you a more complete player, and that's what Frankie's starting to evolve into. Frankie, just as an overall player, has a tenacity and a willingness to get to the football each and every play, so I think that just his mindset in terms of attacking the football is what makes Frankie special."

Holcomb has some experience in moving guys around until they find their spot. He was in Arizona when they were trying to turn Haason Reddick into a stand-up linebacker, and here last year when they turned him loose as strictly a pass-rusher. Reddick moved onto the Eagles in free agency, and left a void that has taken time to try to figure out (and they're still working through that). But giving Luvu a base of information on the entire scheme, and then knowing they can send him, offers a versatility this defense needs.

"You start to look at your players and say, OK, what are their strengths? And what did they do really well?" Holcomb said. "So when you look at a player like Frankie, you say, 'OK, well, one of his strengths is setting the edge, you know, rushing the passer, but hey, he can also play off the ball,' and his progression and recognition is good. He does a nice job and coverage for us understanding route concepts and things of that nature. So I think as you build a defense, you just start to shape it with the pieces you have and then try to accentuate and play to those guys' strengths."

Lately, that means getting him back to rushing more. Thompson laughed when asked about that because there's something different about Luvu when he's set on a fixed path, a guy well-suited to seek-and-destroy missions.

"I know he likes to be on the line. Sets edges, physical," Thompson said. "He's starting to feel himself, starting to understand and fly around and have fun. He's one of those players. He's smart, he's intelligent, but he's also one of those guys you've got to let go and go play ball.

"I tell Frankie, go play you; I'll make you right. And he goes and has fun."

There are things that aren't as fun for Luvu. He laughed this week and admitted winter weather isn't necessarily his favorite. He routinely shows up for summer practices shirtless and barefoot and carrying his jersey and cleats, so temperatures that dip into the 30s aren't really his deal. He recalled his first experience in Pullman, Washington, when a 17-year-old freshman from American Samoa saw snow for the first time.

"That winter, I came in during winter conditioning, and it was snowing, and I fell in love with it one day," he said. "That was the first time and the last time I loved the snow. I was like, I'm done with that."

But like the rest of them, he knows that weather is one of those things interim coach Steve Wilks refers to as an "it," and you can't let "it" get the best of you, whatever "it" happens to be.

And now, with the pressure on the Panthers to make the rest of this season matter, they need someone on the defense to make plays. Over the course of this season, Luvu has shown he can provide that spark.

"When I think about kind of the evolution of Frankie Luvu, I go back to the first Atlanta game last year, (which) was really one of the first times he played off the ball and did a nice job, and fit the gaps and did all those kinds of things," Holcomb said. "But we always felt as a defensive staff that Frankie could get us out of a pinch, so to speak, if we got into a situation where we needed an extra rusher.

"You know, he loves to do that. He loves to rush and game it up and do some different things there."

That's what he does. And they need it now, more than ever.

Panthers vs. Lions Through The Years

Carolina leads the all-time series with Detroit, 7-3.

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
1 / 51

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_06
2 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_25
3 / 51
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
4 / 51

DJ Moore makes a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET194
5 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
6 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) loses the ball as he attempts to score on a two-point conversion during the second half of the Lions' 31-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter, right, runs an interception back 40 yards for a touchdown as Emmmanuel McDaniel, left, follows in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

E_MK3_5123
9 / 51
Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
10 / 51

Cam Newton hands the ball off to Christian McCaffrey against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
CARvsDET231
11 / 51
CARvsDET176
12 / 51
CARvsDET181
13 / 51
CARvsDET151
14 / 51
CARvsDET229
15 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
16 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Joey Harrington is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Al Wallace in the fourth quarter in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. Harrington finished 17-of-28 for 201 yards with an interception and two fumbles in the Lions' 21-20 loss. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
18 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsDET186
19 / 51
CARvsDET154
20 / 51
CARvsDET170
21 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
22 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
23 / 51

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Eric Wright (21) scores on a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio
E_MK3_7626
24 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
25 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6473
26 / 51
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
27 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
28 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_5187
29 / 51
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 51

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 51

Detroit Lions offensive lineman block the Carolina Panthers defensive line in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

E_MK3_6147
32 / 51
Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
33 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Ricky Proehl (81) pulls in a 3-yard touchdown reception in front of Detroit Lions cornerback R.W. McQuarters (31) in the final minute of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers defeated the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
34 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
35 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.
36 / 51

Carolina Panthers play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
37 / 51

Detroit Lions running back Kevin Smith (30) is stopped by the Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Duane Burleson
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
38 / 51

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs past Detroit Lions' Ikaika Alama-Francis (97) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000108003
41 / 51
Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 51

Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
000063016
43 / 51
E_MK3_5554
44 / 51
Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
45 / 51

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter signals a turnover after causing Detroit Lions wide receiver Mike Williams to fumble during the third quarter in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
46 / 51

Carolina Panthers quarterback Chris Weinke (16) is lifted by lineman Todd Fordham after throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl in the final minute of the game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. The Panthers beat the Lions 21-20. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
47 / 51

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad, top, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass as Detroit Lions Chris Cash (29) defends in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
48 / 51

Carolina Panthers receiver Keary Colbert (83), defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Goodman (35) pulls in a pass for 42 yards, at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2005. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

000077005
49 / 51
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
50 / 51

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly makes a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
51 / 51

Greg Olsen celebrates a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: All clear for Detroit

No Panthers players have injury statuses heading into Saturday's game with the Lions, which is good news coming down the stretch.

news

Brian Burns named starter for 2023 Pro Bowl

Burns is going to his second-straight Pro Bowl as he is currently fourth in the NFC with 10.5 sacks.

news

Jeremy Chinn hoping big plays "come to me"

Since coming back from an injury, the third-year safety hasn't made as many high-impact plays, and he's trying to focus on the details to get back on track.

news

Panthers claim cornerback Justin Layne

They added some depth in the secondary by claiming the former Steelers third-rounder off waivers from the Bears.

Advertising