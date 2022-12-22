Frankie Luvu "evolving," continuing to make plays

In recent weeks, they've even sent him back to his roots more often, bringing him to the line of scrimmage and using him as a rusher. Part of that is out of necessity, as the Panthers haven't gotten consistent pressure out of anyone other than Brian Burns. So when they need to, they can throw the switch on Luvu, and he provides a bit of a charge.

"We like guys to be multiple positional players, and really his transition from being just a totally on-the-ball backer to an off-the-ball backer and then back to an on-the-ball backer, he's embraced that role," Holcomb said. "He's embraced that role. In fact, when you go back to OTAs and training camp, he was one of the guys who we lined up inside at Mike linebacker, giving them a bunch of reps, just cross-training guys constantly just so they really get a great feel for the overall defense.

"In my scheme of thinking, if you understand different parts of the defense, it'll make you a more complete player, and that's what Frankie's starting to evolve into. Frankie, just as an overall player, has a tenacity and a willingness to get to the football each and every play, so I think that just his mindset in terms of attacking the football is what makes Frankie special."

Holcomb has some experience in moving guys around until they find their spot. He was in Arizona when they were trying to turn Haason Reddick into a stand-up linebacker, and here last year when they turned him loose as strictly a pass-rusher. Reddick moved onto the Eagles in free agency, and left a void that has taken time to try to figure out (and they're still working through that). But giving Luvu a base of information on the entire scheme, and then knowing they can send him, offers a versatility this defense needs.