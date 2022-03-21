Free agency reset: What the Panthers accomplished in a week

Mar 21, 2022 at 09:51 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
moore-bozeman-woods

CHARLOTTE — Man, what a month last week was.

Seven days have passed since the NFL opened the negotiating window for free agents, and allowed teams to begin re-shaping their rosters for the coming season.

And in those seven days, the Panthers have been as busy as any team in the league, notable for what they did and what they did not do (Seriously, go look at that list of transactions. That's not normal.). They haven't checked every box, but they're a more stable and deeper team than a week ago. That's a start.

So with the chance to take a breath, here's a look at what happened in the last week, and what it means for the rest of the offseason.

Related Links

— While it was almost easy to lose in the dizzying pace of transactions, jammed into a busy Friday, the Panthers held on to a cornerstone player with a deal they technically didn't have to do for a year.

By signing wide receiver DJ Moore﻿, they made a statement about what they would value and reward. The 2018 first-round pick had a year of his rookie contract left, and they lowered his salary cap number by signing him to a lucrative three-year extension.

Now, their most consistent offensive playmaker is under contract through the 2025 season, and they can build around him.

And Moore is clearly the kind of player you want to create a plan around. One, he's productive. Only one other receiver in the league has had three straight 1,100-yard seasons. And Stefon Diggs has had the luxury of catching passes from a pair of Pro Bowl quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen), while Moore has not. Yet he persists, and provides a reliable target as well as an object lesson. His downfield blocking on plays he's not involved in earns him the respect of coaches and teammates, and shows why he's the kind of guy they want to invest in.

You can talk about what you want to be about. That's easy. Extending Moore gives those words meaning, and sends a message throughout the locker room. When your best players are your hardest workers, and they get rewarded, that gets noticed.

— Bringing unrestricted free agent cornerback Donte Jackson back underscored the theme, because he became the fourth member of the 2018 draft class to get a second contract here (they had previously signed Ian Thomas and Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿).

The best way to sustain success in the league is to grow your own, and provide an environment where they can flourish. That's the second part of the Jackson transaction that's key. Having the 26-year-old team captain around will help reduce the burden on a very young cornerback room, where none of the other players have reached their 25th birthday.

He also brings back a little personality, and while the point is obviously to win games, it's easier to show up for work every day when it's fun.

220319_FreeAgency_Signing_DonteJackson_Square_AG

— No, the Panthers did not acquire a quarterback, though they did try.

They made an offer for Deshaun Watson, though they weren't prepared to offer the kind of game-changing guarantees the Browns were. Thus, he's off to Cleveland, and the Panthers are still looking for a long-term answer at the position.

While they're going to get connected to every quarterback rumor — because once you get a reputation for "in on every deal," you get tied to ones you're not in on — they haven't shown themselves to be in a rush.

They're monitoring the market, but aren't in a hurry. They also have the option of this year's draft (or next year's), as the sixth overall pick should give them their choice — if they want one. There are no perfect options available at the moment, so forcing something now just to fill another line on the depth chart isn't necessarily wise.

— Speaking of filling the depth chart, the Panthers' swift moves last week shored up two of the thinnest positions on last year's roster — offensive line and linebacker.

By adding former Rams guard Austin Corbett and former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman﻿, the Panthers gave themselves a pair of proven starters at competitive rates. Bozeman, in particular, coming in on a one-year deal, is a relative bargain.

Austin Corbett
Alex Menendez/AP

A year ago, the Panthers were scrambling for qualified interior linemen and didn't always find them. When COVID-19 made a hash of the roster late in the season, they were calling in replacements in mid-week, only to have those replacements test positive and be sent home. That often left them with one actual center on the game-day roster, and a couple of emergency plans (everything short of using Brandon Zylstra there).

Upgrading the line was the top priority of this offseason, and the work continues. Adding a left tackle remains a possibility, though they're not going to blow the budget to do so. You'll see the team connected to reports on veteran tackles, but in some cases, that's more of an agent trying to drum up a market by suggesting competition than actual interest from the team. That's how the business works.

Remember, they still pick sixth in a draft deep in quality tackles, so they could potentially find one there, and be closer to having a group to build on for years to come.

While the linebacker upgrades aren't the kinds that attract national attention, plugging competent professionals Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton alongside Shaq Thompson gives them the depth they never enjoyed last year after trading Denzel Perryman before the regular season. Wilson's a bigger option in the middle, and will allow them to play Thompson more on the weak side, where he has more of a chance to make plays.

— While there's still some work to be done around the edges (they still need some pass-rush help and continue to look for it), the Panthers stabilized the defense up the middle.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is a disruptive player inside when he's healthy. In 2018 and 2019 in Washington, he combined for 16.0 sacks and 27 quarterback hits. Planting him next to Derrick Brown gives them the opportunity for more of an interior rush, which you need after Haason Reddick took his 11.0 sacks to Philadelphia.

Landing safety Xavier Woods on a three-year deal early in the period fills in another need. He's more of a true free safety than they had on the roster, and pairing him with Jeremy Chinn in the middle of a young secondary (like Jackson, Woods is the old man at 26) should help.

— Other than Moore and Jackson, the last week of transactions didn't provide the kind of sizzle some teams created.

But the Panthers are a more settled team now, and deeper (running back D'Onta Foreman gives them a big back they didn't have after Mike Davis' departure). They also brought back some known commodities who can play multiple roles (Zylstra, Haynes, Sean Chandler﻿). It's not the flashiest offseason, but the Panthers needed substance more than style.

— And lastly, the Panthers brought in some dudes who know how to win.

They signed three guys with Super Bowl rings (Corbett, Wilson, and punter Johnny Hekker﻿), lending a little gravity to a young team. And Bozeman was a three-year starter for the Ravens, so he's seen the kind of consistent success the Panthers would like to attain.

It's not the reason you sign a player, but it's a nice bonus.

And now, the work continues.

Donte Jackson officially re-signs with the Panthers

View photos of Donte Jackson as he re-signed with the Panthers on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

CR5_4924
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4705
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4727
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4734
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4746
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4762
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4773
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4779
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4781
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4784
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4786
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4793
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4795
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4801
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4805
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4812
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4818
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4824
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4827
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4839
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4845
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4850
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4855
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4856
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4857
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4859
26 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4865
27 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4869
28 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4871
29 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4877
30 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4881
31 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4891
32 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4892
33 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4895
34 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4899
35 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4913
36 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4915
37 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4939
38 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4940
39 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4950
40 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4954
41 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4976
42 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4978
43 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4980
44 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4985
45 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_4999
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5008
47 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5030
48 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5032
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CR5_5034
50 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

The team had a large contingent at Liberty's pro day, as they continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks.
Advertising