Free agency reset: What the Panthers accomplished in a week

— While there's still some work to be done around the edges (they still need some pass-rush help and continue to look for it), the Panthers stabilized the defense up the middle.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is a disruptive player inside when he's healthy. In 2018 and 2019 in Washington, he combined for 16.0 sacks and 27 quarterback hits. Planting him next to Derrick Brown gives them the opportunity for more of an interior rush, which you need after Haason Reddick took his 11.0 sacks to Philadelphia.

Landing safety Xavier Woods on a three-year deal early in the period fills in another need. He's more of a true free safety than they had on the roster, and pairing him with Jeremy Chinn in the middle of a young secondary (like Jackson, Woods is the old man at 26) should help.

— Other than Moore and Jackson, the last week of transactions didn't provide the kind of sizzle some teams created.

But the Panthers are a more settled team now, and deeper (running back D'Onta Foreman gives them a big back they didn't have after Mike Davis' departure). They also brought back some known commodities who can play multiple roles (Zylstra, Haynes, Sean Chandler﻿). It's not the flashiest offseason, but the Panthers needed substance more than style.

— And lastly, the Panthers brought in some dudes who know how to win.

They signed three guys with Super Bowl rings (Corbett, Wilson, and punter Johnny Hekker﻿), lending a little gravity to a young team. And Bozeman was a three-year starter for the Ravens, so he's seen the kind of consistent success the Panthers would like to attain.

It's not the reason you sign a player, but it's a nice bonus.