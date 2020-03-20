Get to know new safety Juston Burris

Burris hasn't had the luxury of experiencing a full season with the same team since 2017. Prior to Week 10 of the 2018 season, the Browns signed Burris off the Jets practice squad, forcing the defensive back to hit the ground running. After getting his feet under him during the final four games of the season, offseason shoulder surgery derailed Burris's hopes to build on what he started in Cleveland. As a result, he was waived during final roster cuts prior to the start of the 2019 season.