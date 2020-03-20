Get to know new safety Juston Burris

Mar 20, 2020 at 04:10 PM
Headshot
Zach Goins
Juston Burris
David Richard/AP

The Panthers on Friday officially signed safety Juston Burris. Burris recently spent a season and a half in Cleveland, where he finished the the year with career highs in interceptions (2), tackles (30), passes defensed (7) and sacks (1.0).

Listed at safety with past experience at safety, cornerback, nickel, Burris's ability to plug and play at any position is significant for the Panthers secondary. Before Burris suits up for Carolina, let's get to know the Panthers' newest secondary player:

A chance to come home

For Burris, signing with the Panthers marks a homecoming of sorts. Growing up in Raleigh, N.C., Burris spent his college years close to home at NC State. He was a three-year starter at cornerback for the Wolfpack, finishing his career with six interceptions, 165 tackles and a sack while helping NCSU reach three bowl games in four years.

After graduating with a degree in business administration, Burris was drafted by the Jets before he made stops in Oakland and Cleveland. Now Burris gets the chance to come back home. With his old stomping grounds just two and a half hours up the road, it's safe to say Burris will require quite a few tickets to home games this season.

Adapting on the fly

Burris hasn't had the luxury of experiencing a full season with the same team since 2017. Prior to Week 10 of the 2018 season, the Browns signed Burris off the Jets practice squad, forcing the defensive back to hit the ground running. After getting his feet under him during the final four games of the season, offseason shoulder surgery derailed Burris's hopes to build on what he started in Cleveland. As a result, he was waived during final roster cuts prior to the start of the 2019 season.

After being picked up by the Raiders, circumstances changed two weeks later when Burris was brought back to Cleveland. Two days later, he was starting at safety. Burris's teammates in Cleveland acknowledged his resiliency by picking him as the team's 2019 Ed Block Courage Award recipient, an annual award that honors one player from each NFL team who shows courage on and off the field.

An entrepreneurial mindset

Every player know football doesn't last forever. That's why many guys begin preparing themselves for life after the game while they're still playing. For Burris, that means pursuing an interest in real estate.

In January, after months of preparation, Burris and his girlfriend launched their first Airbnb home in the mountains of Asheville, called "The Hillside Haven." The project is a part of Burris's newly created rental property company, Next Stop: Carolina. While the house in Asheville is the only one on the market right now, Burris called it "the first of many."

Photos of Juston Burris through the years

View photos of defensive back Juston Burris during his time in Cleveland and New York.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)
1 / 16

Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
2 / 16

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) is tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris lines up during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
3 / 16

Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris lines up during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) drops into coverage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 24, 2019 in Cleveland.The Browns defeated the Dolphins 41-24. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
4 / 16

Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) drops into coverage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 24, 2019 in Cleveland.The Browns defeated the Dolphins 41-24. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) returns an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
5 / 16

Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) returns an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
6 / 16

Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 27-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
7 / 16

Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 27-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) runs during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Cleveland. The Seahawks defeated the Browns 32-28. (Scott Boehm via AP)
8 / 16

Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris (31) runs during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Cleveland. The Seahawks defeated the Browns 32-28. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/Scott Boehm
New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11), Saturday December 17, 2016, east Rutherford, NJ. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 34-13. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)
9 / 16

New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11), Saturday December 17, 2016, east Rutherford, NJ. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 34-13. (Al Tielemans via AP Images)

Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
10 / 16

Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris (31) returns an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 30-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
11 / 16

Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 30-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) drops into coverage in action against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
12 / 16

New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) drops into coverage in action against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer
New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola after a reception in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
13 / 16

New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola after a reception in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa
New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) pumps up the crowd in action against the Buffalo Bills Thursday November 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
14 / 16

New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) pumps up the crowd in action against the Buffalo Bills Thursday November 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (87) battles for a fumble with New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) in action Thursday November 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
15 / 16

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (87) battles for a fumble with New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) in action Thursday November 2, 2017 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) reacts after a defensive play against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
16 / 16

New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) reacts after a defensive play against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Get to know tight end Dan Arnold

Arnold had three touchdowns in two games at the end of the 2020 season.

news

Get to know wide receiver David Moore

Moore has 13 receiving touchdowns since 2018, and has shown deep-play ability.

news

Get to know cornerback Rashaan Melvin

At 31, Melvin will be the oldest defensive player on the Panthers roster.

news

Get to know defensive lineman Morgan Fox

Fox had eight tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks with the Rams last season.

news

Get to know linebacker Denzel Perryman

Perryman looks to continue the Miami tradition at linebacker in Carolina.

news

Get to know pass-rusher Haason Reddick

Reddick had five sacks and three forced fumbles in one game against the Giants last season.

news

Get to know offensive lineman Pat Elflein

Elflein has played in some big games with the Vikings and Ohio State during his career.

news

Get to know offensive lineman Cam Erving

Erving has played all five positions on the offensive line in his time in Cleveland, Kansas City and Dallas.

news

Kent Johnston drawing from years of experience in new role with Panthers

Carolina's director of player wellness has more than two decades of NFL experience and worked with Matt Rhule at Baylor.

news

Get to know seventh-round pick Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

The wideout-turned-cornerback completes Carolina's clean sweep of drafting defenders.

news

Get to know sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy

The Baylor product will reunite with his former head coach, Matt Rhule, in Carolina.

news

Get to know fifth-round pick Kenny Robinson

The safety from West Virginia took the path less traveled on his way to the NFL.

Advertising