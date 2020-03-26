Get to know new tight end Seth DeValve

The Panthers on Thursday finally signed tight end Seth DeValve, who spent last year with the Jaguars. Prior to his time in Jacksonville, DeValve played with the Browns for three seasons after being drafted in the fourth round in 2016.
Before DeValve hits the field with the Panthers, get to know Carolina's newest tight end.
Ivy League educated
Being a student-athlete is hard work no matter what college a player attends, but the Ivy League is another level. The conference boasts some of the best academic institutions in the world, including Princeton – DeValve's alma mater. He finished his career at Princeton with 122 receptions for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns, and left the university as its highest drafted football player in the modern-draft era.
DeValve joins offensive lineman Matt Kaskey, a Dartmouth graduate, as the Panthers' two Ivy League representatives.
Jam sesh
One DeValve's favorite hobbies is playing the guitar. He also plays bass and the drums, and said his favorite genre of music is contemporary Christian.
By the sounds of it, he's pretty good, too:
The more you can do
During DeValve's time with the Browns, he was a part of a crowded tight ends room. With five players at the position, he had to do something to differentiate himself, so DeValve began to take reps at fullback, too.
In the NFL, the best ability is availability, and that added versatility as a lead blocker helped DeValve improve his value.
