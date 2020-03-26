Get to know new tight end Seth DeValve

Mar 26, 2020 at 04:34 PM
Seth DeValve
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

The Panthers on Thursday finally signed tight end Seth DeValve, who spent last year with the Jaguars. Prior to his time in Jacksonville, DeValve played with the Browns for three seasons after being drafted in the fourth round in 2016.

Before DeValve hits the field with the Panthers, get to know Carolina's newest tight end.

Ivy League educated

Being a student-athlete is hard work no matter what college a player attends, but the Ivy League is another level. The conference boasts some of the best academic institutions in the world, including Princeton – DeValve's alma mater. He finished his career at Princeton with 122 receptions for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns, and left the university as its highest drafted football player in the modern-draft era.

DeValve joins offensive lineman Matt Kaskey, a Dartmouth graduate, as the Panthers' two Ivy League representatives.

Jam sesh

One DeValve's favorite hobbies is playing the guitar. He also plays bass and the drums, and said his favorite genre of music is contemporary Christian.

By the sounds of it, he's pretty good, too:

The more you can do

During DeValve's time with the Browns, he was a part of a crowded tight ends room. With five players at the position, he had to do something to differentiate himself, so DeValve began to take reps at fullback, too.

In the NFL, the best ability is availability, and that added versatility as a lead blocker helped DeValve improve his value.

Photos of Seth DeValve through the years

Look back on DeValve's playing days in Cleveland and Jacksonville.

Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) catches a 25-yard touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravensduring a NFL football game in Baltimore, Md. on Thursday, Nov 10, 2016. (Kirby Lee/NFL)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) catches a 25-yard touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravensduring a NFL football game in Baltimore, Md. on Thursday, Nov 10, 2016. (Kirby Lee/NFL)

Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) runs during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec 24, 2017, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-3. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) runs during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec 24, 2017, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-3. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) makes a catch as he runs for a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens free safety Lardarius Webb in the first half an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) makes a catch as he runs for a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens free safety Lardarius Webb in the first half an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans safety and defensive Tyrann Mathieu (32) makes the tackle on Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) after a catch during a regular season Week 13 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The Texans beat the Browns 29-13. (Matt Patterson via AP)
Houston Texans safety and defensive Tyrann Mathieu (32) makes the tackle on Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) after a catch during a regular season Week 13 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans in Houston on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The Texans beat the Browns 29-13. (Matt Patterson via AP)

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve catches a pass during an NFL football organized team activity session at the team's training facility, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve catches a pass during an NFL football organized team activity session at the team's training facility, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Tony Dejak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve makes a catch during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve makes a catch during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/AP 2018
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) covers a kickoff return in an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Browns 13-12. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) covers a kickoff return in an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Friday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Browns 13-12. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) runs upfield during play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pre-season NFL football game Saturday Aug. 26, 2017 in Tampa, Fla. The Browns won 13 - 9 in the rain. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) runs upfield during play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pre-season NFL football game Saturday Aug. 26, 2017 in Tampa, Fla. The Browns won 13 - 9 in the rain. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Houston Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) defends as Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) catches a pass in the end zone for at touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Houston Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) defends as Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) catches a pass in the end zone for at touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) looks to block against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) looks to block against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) is hit by Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after making a reception during an NFL Week 13 game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Browns 29-13. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
Cleveland Browns tight end Seth DeValve (87) is hit by Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after making a reception during an NFL Week 13 game on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Browns 29-13. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) heads to the bench before a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday October 6, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. The Jaguars were defeated by the Panthers 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) heads to the bench before a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday October 6, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. The Jaguars were defeated by the Panthers 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) sets up to block in front of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) sets up to block in front of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game, Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game, Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson via AP Images)

Rick Wilson/AP2019
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) covers Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) on a route during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (50) covers Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) on a route during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) lines up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Seth DeValve (88) lines up on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 29-15. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
