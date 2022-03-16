Get to know wide receiver Rashard Higgins

A 2016 draft pick out of Colorado State, wide receiver Rashard Higgins has played for Cleveland for six seasons before coming to Carolina.
Proving himself in 2020
Higgins caught 113 passes for 1,615 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career with the Browns. During the 2020 season, when teammate Odell Beckham Jr. was out with an injury, Higgins went on to play in his position, catching 37 passes for a career-high 599 yards and four touchdowns.
His efforts in 2020 helped the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years.
Always make time for noodling
According to his Instagram account, one of Higgins' hobbies is noodling. For those unfamiliar with the term, that's fishing for catfish using one's bare hands. It's mostly done across the southern states, including Higgins' native Texas.
Sticking hands near the mouths of catfish may not be everyone's cup of tea, but Higgins makes it work for him.
From football player to content creator
Higgins is branching off into his creative side, becoming a content creator. He recently announced on Twitter that he was starting his own YouTube channel to show fans what it's like to live in his world. From workouts to hunting and maybe noodling, fans will be able to subscribe and get a glimpse of his life.
Rashard Higgins played with Cleveland from 2016-21, making 12 TD catches.