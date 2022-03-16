Get to know wide receiver Rashard Higgins

Mar 16, 2022 at 07:22 PM
Morgan Jenkins
Rashard Higgins
David Richard/AP

A 2016 draft pick out of Colorado State, wide receiver ﻿Rashard Higgins﻿ has played for Cleveland for six seasons before coming to Carolina.

Proving himself in 2020

Higgins caught 113 passes for 1,615 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career with the Browns. During the 2020 season, when teammate Odell Beckham Jr. was out with an injury, Higgins went on to play in his position, catching 37 passes for a career-high 599 yards and four touchdowns.

His efforts in 2020 helped the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Always make time for noodling

According to his Instagram account, one of Higgins' hobbies is noodling. For those unfamiliar with the term, that's fishing for catfish using one's bare hands. It's mostly done across the southern states, including Higgins' native Texas.

Sticking hands near the mouths of catfish may not be everyone's cup of tea, but Higgins makes it work for him.

From football player to content creator

Higgins is branching off into his creative side, becoming a content creator. He recently announced on Twitter that he was starting his own YouTube channel to show fans what it's like to live in his world. From workouts to hunting and maybe noodling, fans will be able to subscribe and get a glimpse of his life.

Best of Rashard Higgins through the years

Rashard Higgins played with Cleveland from 2016-21, making 12 TD catches.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) dives for a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) dives for a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) plays against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) plays against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during an NFL football game, Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won 47-42. (Michael Yanow via AP)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won 47-42. (Michael Yanow via AP)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Browns celebrate wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)'s touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Cleveland Browns celebrate wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82)'s touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) is tackled by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) is tackled by Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins runs a pass pattern against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins runs a pass pattern against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs up the field during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass under pressure form New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass under pressure form New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) lines up for a play during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) scores a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Rashard Higgins
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) can't hang onto a pass after getting arund Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) can't hang onto a pass after getting arund Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) scores during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) makes a touchdown catch past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 26-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) makes a touchdown catch past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 26-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates a 24-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates a 24-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) avoids Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines (28) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) avoids Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines (28) in the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins catches a 15-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins catches a 15-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, center, and middle linebacker Paul Worrilow, lower, in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford, center, and middle linebacker Paul Worrilow, lower, in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts after a play during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts after a play during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) makes a catch for a touchdown behinds Green Bay Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson (39) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Green Bay, Wis., Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) makes a catch for a touchdown behinds Green Bay Packers cornerback Demetri Goodson (39) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Green Bay, Wis., Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is shown before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is shown before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns' Rashard Higgins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cleveland Browns' Rashard Higgins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs from Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)

40 / 43

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) catches a pass ahead of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) celebrates his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins warms-up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins warms-up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) attempts to block a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) attempts to block a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

