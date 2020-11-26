Happy Half Hour Recap: Thanksgiving

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan celebrate Victory Week and have a NFL-style draft for best Thanksgiving foods.
Podcast highlights include:
1:08 - Panthers-Lions recap
11:57 - Previewing Dalvin Cook and the Vikings offense
15:48 - Will's Stat of the Week and facing former teams
18:28 - Kristen and Will react to the Panthers playing the Packers on a Saturday night
21:05 - Will compares "The Office" characters to Thanksgiving foods
24:55 - Kristen, Will and Matt draft Thanksgiving food items
For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of the Happy Half Hour, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."