Happy Half Hour Recap: Thanksgiving

Nov 26, 2020 at 12:52 PM

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan celebrate Victory Week and have a NFL-style draft for best Thanksgiving foods.

Podcast highlights include:

1:08 - Panthers-Lions recap

11:57 - Previewing Dalvin Cook and the Vikings offense

15:48 - Will's Stat of the Week and facing former teams

18:28 - Kristen and Will react to the Panthers playing the Packers on a Saturday night

21:05 - Will compares "The Office" characters to Thanksgiving foods

24:55 - Kristen, Will and Matt draft Thanksgiving food items

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of the Happy Half Hour, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

