Highlights from Gerald McCoy's intro presser

McCoy, age 31, believes he still has plenty to offer a contender, but it was good to hear that from a suitor after the Buccaneers released him May 20.

"I would like to thank the Panthers organization – Mr. Tepper, Mr. Hurney and of course Coach Rivera – for believing in me," McCoy said. "It feels great, especially at my age, to still have a lot of belief. I'm extremely excited to get it going. I can't wait."

Here are more highlights from McCoy's first exchange with media members who cover the Panthers.

On how breakfast with Ron Rivera and lunch with a group of players during his visit Friday impacted his decision: "I got to have breakfast with Coach Rivera, and he just seemed so genuine – like somebody that wouldn't lie to you. And he just kept it real, didn't try to sell the organization or who he was. It just sold itself.

"Then I had an opportunity to go to lunch with some of the players, and we just had an instant chemistry. … I'm a vegan and we went to a vegan restaurant. The two biggest dudes at the table – KK (Short) and Trai (Turner) – were like, 'Man, what is up with this vegan?' But they were there. That means a lot that they were like, 'You know what, man? We've got to get this dude.' We had a great time, great fellowship, and I left lunch feeling like I could fit right in here."

On his impressions of the organization having faced the Panthers twice a year since 2010: "It's a Grade A organization. … This organization is known for its ability to be resilient and to find a way to win. Even if tough times, they have a history of finding a way to push through and fight through. I just wanted to be a part of that."

On whether Cam Newton played a role in his decision: "We talked a few times. I'll leave that private, but we talked. I'm here, so he's a pretty good recruiter.

"I've been quoted as saying Cam is the best escape artist we have in this league, so now I can watch him do it other people. Cam is not a small human, and he's not easy to get down, so I'm going to smile on the sideline as other people try to do it because I know it's not easy."

On how being introduced as a Man of the Year candidate at the Super Bowl impacted his decision to, like Newton, become a vegan this offseason: "They've got us standing in the middle of the field while the teams are getting introduced, and I said to myself, 'You know what? You need to do everything in your power to be able to feel that feeling. And knowing that I was getting up in age and my joints were starting to hurt and stuff, I had a lot of friends who were trying to push me to be vegan. One in particular is (former Titans linebacker) Derrick Morgan, and I just hit him up and I was like, 'You know what? What the heck. I'm going to try it.' It's worked for me, and I feel great."