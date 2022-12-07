Holiday spirit in full force at Joy to the Carolinas event

Guests wrapped up the night with Second Harvest Food Bank take-home meals, sponsored by Harris Teeter, before their final trip to Toyland, sponsored by The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation. At Toyland, children received early Christmas gifts from Panthers rookies and stars.

"I think just seeing the smiles on a child's face, or a parent or guardian who could just take a deep breath for the next couple of weeks, or for them to even know that there's people out there who care about (them) – to give that to a family, to a child, that's really my favorite part," Nicole Tepper said. "But to hug and have fun, laugh and see them eat candy and cookies, that's special too."

Josh Gelinas, vice president, communications of Coca-Cola Consolidated, said it was "uplifting" to see smiles across children's faces as they celebrated the holiday season at Carowinds.

"Serving is at the heart of our purpose at Coke Consolidated," Gelinas said. "We just want to wish everyone across the Carolinas a peaceful and joyful holiday season."

Nicole Tepper said giving around the holiday season — which David Tepper said his wife "loved" and she described as "magical" — was part of a spirit that extends beyond the holidays.