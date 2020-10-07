How a conversation with his dad helped Derrick Brown get back on track

Head coach Matt Rhule has praised the No. 7 overall pick for his performances during the first quarter of the season. But Brown revealed on Wednesday that after the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, Brown and his father had a long conversation about what James felt needed to change.

"Just getting back to myself," Brown said. "Had a good little talk (about) being able to find my (comfort level) and being able to be Derrick again."

Whatever his father said, it worked. Since then, Brown has made a clear impact on the Panthers' last two games. He recorded three tackles for loss against the Chargers in Week 3. Then he had another TFL plus a run stuff for no gain in last Sunday's win over Arizona.

Asked if anything had clicked, Brown said, "Nothing specifically. Just working with my teammates every single day. Practicing harder. Practice hard, and it's a lot easier on Sunday."

Veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short initially had questions about how Brown would adapt to his role in the NFL. But once they started working together, Short quickly realized Brown understood the expectations.

"As far as him just stepping up, and not complaining, and not trying to take any reps off and coming to work every day, striving to be the best guy on the field — you see that," Short said. "His work ethic is unbelievable."

Playing next to Brown, Short sees what most cannot on a day-to-day basis. And Brown has credited Short with helping him adapt to the league.

So if Short had something to say about Brown's play, he'd likely listen. But if it's an outside source, other than his father, he doesn't need to hear it.