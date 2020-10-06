Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons (0-4) have found themselves on the wrong side of history again this season. Super Bowl 51 has been in the rear view for a while, but the memes came back after Atlanta became the first team to blow TWO 15-point fourth quarter leads in the same season.

And they did it in back-to-back weeks against Dallas and Chicago.

Monday night's loss at Green Bay didn't have the same drama, but surely some of the same pain as Atlanta fell to 0-4 for the first time since 1999.

Airing It Out

Atlanta ranks fifth in the NFL in net passing yards with 294.3 per game. Their 26.5 points per game is right in the middle of the pack. Until Monday night, Atlanta had no trouble moving the ball and finding the end zone.

But that potent offense sputtered Monday when Calvin Ridley had five targets and no catches, and Julio Jones left early after re-aggravating a hamstring injury. Which leads to...

Will Julio play?

For the second straight week, the Panthers face a team with a Top-5 receiver and a murky injury status. Last week, Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins did not practice with an injured ankle and was questionable. He ultimately played but had just 41 yards receiving.

This week, Julio Jones will be the name to watch with a short week to recover. He hurt his hamstring in the preseason, tweaked it in Week 2, missed Week 3 and was limited during the week of practice leading up to the Green Bay game. He had four catches in the first half before being ruled out at halftime.

Jones has 82 catches for 1,390 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 15 career games against the Panthers, so his status will be one to watch all week.

Holes in the secondary

Atlanta has allowed 341.5 passing yards per game and 34.5 points per game, both ranking second to last in the NFL. In the fourth quarter alone, teams have averaged 12.3 points and 118.5 passing yards against the Falcons.

Starting safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) both missed Monday's game, along with edge rusher Takk McKinley (groin). And now there's a fear safety Damontae Kazee tore his Achilles against the Packers. 

The Falcons have had two interceptions and five total takeaways, but when teams can move the ball so quickly on a banged-up secondary, they are going to need more.

Dangerous Place

While the Falcons are still winless in 2020, this will be a very dangerous matchup for Carolina. Only seven teams have started 0-5 since 2015 and the Falcons had high expectations entering the season. They've had a ton of bad bounces and those will begin turning eventually.

It also doesn't help that the Panthers have only won twice in their last 12 games at Atlanta. The Panthers are still looking for their first win in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Panthers vs. Falcons Through The Years

Carolina is 21-35 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

20180916_CARatATL-2431
Brandon Todd
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

37_DSC8087
90_DSC8023
_W7I2306
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)
FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

D15O0432
Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

D15O9582 2
DX3_1954
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

