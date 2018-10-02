How "athletic freak" Eric Reid can help counter powerful offenses

CHARLOTTE – After his first practice in Carolina, Eric Reid made it clear – he’s not going to stick to football. And as the Eagles proved last year, speaking up about societal issues and playing good football aren't mutually exclusive.

So what kind of player are the Panthers getting in Reid?

One word, in particular, stood out on Monday. Bet you can spot it in these quotes.

Cornerback Donte Jackson: “He’s very, very smart.”

Head coach Ron Rivera: “Eric's a smart player. He's shown that he's picking it up very quickly.”

Safety Mike Adams: “Just being around him, I can tell he's smart. We've only had one practice, but that's my evaluation.”

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn: “He’s a very smart guy. I learned that just being around him this morning. We (were) going over film, and with some of the questions he was asking and they were asking him about how he sees things, I was like, ‘Wow, this guy is very intelligent. He knows the game of football.’”

So Reid is smart. He’s also bigger than your prototypical safety.

“I was like, ‘You’ve got to weigh like 230,’ because he looks like he’s just been lifting weights,” Munnerlyn said.

Actually, Reid is listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds. But point taken.

“He’s huge,” wide receiver Torrey Smith said. “An athletic freak.”

Which will help against the run, where the Panthers have been relatively leaky early this season.

“He's a big, physical player, so that's right up our alley in terms of the priority to stop the run first,” defensive coordinator Eric Washington said. “So when he's rotated in the box, he's going to be a physical presence.”

That size makes him more than a banger in the box, though.

“It's going to be tough to throw over him, especially when he's an underneath defender,” Washington said. “With the quick passing game, a quarterback's got to throw through a guy like that.”