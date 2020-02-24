How to watch 2020 NFL Combine coverage

Feb 24, 2020 at 08:00 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
combine_schedule_thumb
AP2019

INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2020 NFL Combine begins this week in Indianapolis as general managers, coaches and scouts descend on Lucas Oil Stadium to evaluate the next generation of NFL players.

The first glimpse of Combine action comes on Tuesday, February 25 as prospects and NFL head coaches are made available to the media. Tune in to Panthers.com and the Panthers social media channels to hear from head coach Matt Rhule. Exact timing of his press conference will be made available at a later time.

Beginning on Thursday, February 27, NFL Network will carry live coverage of combine drills and analysis in primetime. Beginning at 4 p.m. ET and extending to 11 p.m. ET, NFL Network will showcase on-field drills from quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.

Coverage continues on Friday at 4 p.m. ET with seven hours of the running backs, offensive linemen and special teams. Saturday also begins at 4 p.m. ET with seven hours of the defensive linemen and linebackers. Sunday concludes the week with five hours of live coverage of the defensive backs starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Host Rich Eisen and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah will anchor the week's coverage and they will be joined by Charles Davis and others.

Live NFL Network coverage of the 2020 NFL Combine Presented by Verizon is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. Full NFL Network audio simulcast coverage will be carried live on the TuneIn app. Additionally, SiriusXM's NFL Radio will be broadcasting live from Indianapolis all week. For the full schedule and all the ways to watch the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Presented by Verizon, go to NFL.com/WatchCombine.

Related Content

news

Watch head coach Matt Rhule welcome Carolina's draft picks

Coach spoke to the Panthers' draft picks from his home over the phone.

news

Panthers announce jersey numbers for 2020 draft class

Carolina's seven defensive selections will all wear numbers in the 20s and 90s.

news

Grading the Panthers full 2020 Draft

See how NFL pundits graded the Panthers draft selections in 2020.

news

Panthers make defensive history with 2020 draft class

Carolina became the first team in the modern era to spend each draft pick on a defensive player.

news

NFL Draft Day 3 Transcripts - Marty Hurney, Matt Rhule, Troy Pride, Bravvion Roy, Stantley Thomas-Oliver

Read what the Panthers GM, head coach and draft picks had to say during the final day of the NFL Draft.

news

Get to know seventh-round pick Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

The wideout-turned-cornerback completes Carolina's clean sweep of drafting defenders.

news

Panthers select Stantley Thomas-Oliver III in seventh round

Carolina completes its all-defense 2020 draft class with the cornerback out of FIU.

news

Get to know sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy

The Baylor product will reunite with his former head coach, Matt Rhule, in Carolina.

news

Panthers select DT Bravvion Roy in sixth round

Roy played college football at Baylor under now-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

news

Get to know fifth-round pick Kenny Robinson

The safety from West Virginia took the path less traveled on his way to the NFL.

news

Panthers select S Kenny Robinson in fifth round

Carolina's first five draft picks are all defensive players for the first time in franchise history.

news

Get to know fourth-round pick Troy Pride Jr.

The South Carolina product is coming home to help solidify the Panthers' secondary.

Advertising