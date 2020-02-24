How to watch 2020 NFL Combine coverage

INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2020 NFL Combine begins this week in Indianapolis as general managers, coaches and scouts descend on Lucas Oil Stadium to evaluate the next generation of NFL players.

The first glimpse of Combine action comes on Tuesday, February 25 as prospects and NFL head coaches are made available to the media. Tune in to Panthers.com and the Panthers social media channels to hear from head coach Matt Rhule. Exact timing of his press conference will be made available at a later time.

Beginning on Thursday, February 27, NFL Network will carry live coverage of combine drills and analysis in primetime. Beginning at 4 p.m. ET and extending to 11 p.m. ET, NFL Network will showcase on-field drills from quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.

Coverage continues on Friday at 4 p.m. ET with seven hours of the running backs, offensive linemen and special teams. Saturday also begins at 4 p.m. ET with seven hours of the defensive linemen and linebackers. Sunday concludes the week with five hours of live coverage of the defensive backs starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Host Rich Eisen and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah will anchor the week's coverage and they will be joined by Charles Davis and others.