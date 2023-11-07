How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Chicago in Week 10

CHARLOTTE - On Thursday, November 9, the Panthers take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the NFL regular season at 8:15 p.m. EDT. The game will air on Amazon's Prime Video.
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on Prime Video.
On The Call: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
SUNDAY BROADCASTS OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jim Szoke, and Luke Kuechly
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing three hours before the game and feature an hour of post-game coverage.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 7:45 p.m. EDT.
