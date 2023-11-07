How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Chicago in Week 10

Nov 07, 2023 at 03:27 PM
HowToWatch_Thumbnail (6)

CHARLOTTE - On Thursday, November 9, the Panthers take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the NFL regular season at 8:15 p.m. EDT. The game will air on Amazon's Prime Video.

1920x1080_NoCTA (4)

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on Prime Video. 

On The Call: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

SUNDAY BROADCASTS OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jim Szoke, and Luke Kuechly

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing three hours before the game and feature an hour of post-game coverage.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 7:45 p.m. EDT.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

