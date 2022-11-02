How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Cincinnati in Week 9

Nov 02, 2022 at 01:10 PM
WEEK9_HowToWatch_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers take on the Bengals in Week 9 on Nov. 6 at 1:00 p.m. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

WEEK9_HTWMAP

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

MORE WAYS TO WATCH | GAME PREVIEW

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, Kristen Balboni and Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Panthers vs. Bengals Through the Years

The Panthers are 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals. Carolina is 3-1 at home and 0-1-1 on the road at Cincinnati. The Bengals are the only team that the Panthers have ever tied in franchise history.

AP618733369135
1 / 45
AJ Mast
mh_photo_18
2 / 45
mh_photo_17
3 / 45
mh_photo_20
4 / 45
mh_photo_15
5 / 45
mh_photo_16
6 / 45
mh_photo_13
7 / 45
mh_photo_10
8 / 45
mh_photo_11
9 / 45
mh_photo_9
10 / 45
mh_photo_5
11 / 45
mh_photo_8
12 / 45
mh_photo_1
13 / 45
mh_photo_2
14 / 45
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Tory James (20) after a short gain in their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Cincinnati won 17-14. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
15 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Tory James (20) after a short gain in their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Cincinnati won 17-14. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 45

Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) lunges for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Landon Johnson (59) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
17 / 45

Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) lunges for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Landon Johnson (59) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 45

in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. The touchdown was nullified on a offensive pass interference call against Banjamin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
19 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. The touchdown was nullified on a offensive pass interference call against Banjamin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Charlotte tied Cincinnati 37-37. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
20 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Charlotte tied Cincinnati 37-37. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past his team's bench as he carries a punt return 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
21 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past his team's bench as he carries a punt return 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
22 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
23 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) helps Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) up in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
24 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) helps Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) up in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
25 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defenders during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
26 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defenders during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
mh_photo_3
27 / 45
Cincinnati Bengals' Jermaine Gresham (84), center, catches a pass among Carolina Panthers' players Marcus Hudson (25), Sherrod Martin (23), and Captain Munnerlyn (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
28 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Jermaine Gresham (84), center, catches a pass among Carolina Panthers' players Marcus Hudson (25), Sherrod Martin (23), and Captain Munnerlyn (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
29 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 45

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
31 / 45

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Cincinnati Bengals safety Kevin Kaesviharn (34) intercepts a pass in front of Carolina Panthers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) in the end zone to seal the Bengals 17-14 win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
32 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals safety Kevin Kaesviharn (34) intercepts a pass in front of Carolina Panthers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) in the end zone to seal the Bengals 17-14 win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with running back Nick Goings (37) after they combined on a touchdown pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
33 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with running back Nick Goings (37) after they combined on a touchdown pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers' Charles Godfrey (30) returns an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Charles Godfrey (30) returns an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals' Carson Palmer (9) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
35 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Carson Palmer (9) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
36 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Benson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Benson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
38 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
39 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals' Leon Hall (29) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals' Leon Hall (29) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Panthers' 52-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 8, 2002. Peete went 21-for-29 for a season high 319 yards, four yards short of his career high, and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
41 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Panthers' 52-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 8, 2002. Peete went 21-for-29 for a season high 319 yards, four yards short of his career high, and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) passes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the first half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
42 / 45

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) passes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the first half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN
Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble, left, and Kindal Moorehead, right, during their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Johnson ran for 101 yards in the Bengals 17-14 win. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
43 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble, left, and Kindal Moorehead, right, during their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Johnson ran for 101 yards in the Bengals 17-14 win. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

TOM UHLMAN/2006 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
44 / 45

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

AL BEHRMAN
Carolina Panthers' Al Wallace (96) celebrates with teammate Terry Cousin after Wallace recovered a Cincinnati Bengals' fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
45 / 45

Carolina Panthers' Al Wallace (96) celebrates with teammate Terry Cousin after Wallace recovered a Cincinnati Bengals' fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

RUSTY BURROUGHS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

PJ Walker trying to "play free"

Walker knows he isn't guaranteed the starting job each week moving forward, but he is going into his fourth straight start with confidence.

news

Jeremy Chinn at least another week away

Interim coach Steve Wilks said next week against Atlanta is a more likely return date. Plus, more on kicker Eddy Piñeiro, and the lack of trade deadline action.

news

Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Running back news

Veteran D'Onta Foreman got a well-deserved day off, while Chuba Hubbard returned to the field after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

news

Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers at Bengals

The Panthers face the defending AFC Champions in Week 9.

news

With deadline passed, a look at next steps for the Panthers

Despite a lot of speculation, the Panthers held onto key players after the trade deadline, so here's a look at how they're positioned for the future.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Making sense of another trip to Atlanta

Sunday's heartbreaker falls in line with some previous trips, but also offered evidence of a team that's still swinging.

news

Know Your Foe: Cincinnati Bengals

The Panthers head up to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow's Bengals from the AFC North in Week 9.

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment to help launch first varsity-level high school esports and STEM league

TSE will partner with Stiegler EdTech, Carolina Esports Hub and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in the inaugural season in 2022.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 9 vs. Bengals

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers heading into Week 9.

news

Brian Burns reflecting on Atlanta: "That's on me"

The Panthers defensive end took responsibility for a mistake in overtime, which saw the Falcons get in position for the game-winning field goal.

news

The Day After: Correcting defensive execution

The Panthers discussed how to improve second-half defense, sticking with Eddy Piñeiro, and how PJ Walker has earned trust as starting QB.

Advertising