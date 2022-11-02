Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers at Bengals

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (2-6) look to bounce back from an emotional overtime loss in Atlanta with a trip to Cincinnati (4-4) to face the defending AFC Champions.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 9 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (2-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)
- Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
- Sunday, Nov. 6 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Bengals Roster | Bengals Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Bengals
- Carolina is 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals | Series History
- Current Streak: Panthers W1
- Carolina has never won in Cincinnati, losing in 2006 and tying in 2014
Player/Coach Connections
- Panthers G Michael Jordan played for the Bengals from 2019-20
- Bengals CB Eli Apple played for the Panthers in 2020
- Bengals LB Clay Johnston was with Carolina from 2020-21
- Bengals assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons coached for Carolina from 1999-2002
- Bengals players S Jesse Bates III (Wake Forest), T D'Ante Smith (East Carolina), G Jackson Carman (Clemson), WR Tee Higgins (Clemson), TE Hayden Hurst (South Carolina), DT B.J. Hill (NC State), DE Jeff Gunter (Coastal Carolina), LB Germaine Pratt (NC State) and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State) all attended college in the Carolinas
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Cincinnati
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|297.6 (29th)
|349.0 (13th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|110.5 (19th)
|81.0 (30th)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|187.1 (28th)
|268.0 (6th)
|Sacks Allowed
|21 (t-24th)
|30 (31st)
|Third Down Efficiency
|26.8 (32nd)
|48.5 (3rd)
|Points/Game
|19.8 (22nd)
|23.3 (13th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|358.6 (21st)
|336.0 (14th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|126.6 (23rd)
|125.6 (21st)
|Passing Yards/Game
|232.0 (20th)
|210.4 (15th)
|Sacks
|12 (t-29th)
|14 (t-25th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|41.1 (18th)
|39.4 (11th)
|Takeaways
|8 (t-22nd)
|10 (t-13th)
|Points Allowed/Game
|23.3 (21st)
|20.5 (13th)
Notes and Trends
D'Onta Foreman szn
- D'Onta Foreman rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns last week, becoming the fourth player in franchise history with 110+ rushing yards and three rushing TDs in a game.
- Foreman's 236 rushing yards over the last two weeks rank third in the NFL, while his average of 5.76 yards per rush was fifth among qualified running backs.
DJ Moore goes deep
- DJ Moore caught a 62-yard pass as time expired for a touchdown last week, capping a 152-yard receiving performance. Moore now has 11 receptions of 50+ yards since 2018, tied for the most in the NFL (Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown). His 11 catches and 6 touchdowns of 50+ are second-most in franchise history behind Steve Smith Sr. (27, 15).
Derrick Brown has career day
- Derrick Brown tallied 12 tackles in Atlanta, to go with a half-sack and tackle for loss. It was the most tackles ever recorded (since 2000) by a Panthers defensive lineman in a single game.
- This season, Brown has 40 tackles, second-most among defensive tackles, while his PFF grade of 89.7 is sixth among qualified defensive tackles.
PJ Walker over 300
- PJ Walker threw for 317 yards and a touchdown, a new career high in passing yards and the Panthers' first 300-yard passer since 2020.
- In the past two weeks, Walker has a passer rating of 97.9, 10th-best among QBs that played in both weeks.
Ickey's moving
- Over the last five games, rookie Ikem Ekwonu has not allowed a sack and has a pass blocking grade of 86.2 (via PFF), fourth among qualified offensive tackles.
- Ekwonu's overall blocking grade of 77.1 over the last five games is best among all rookie offensive linemen.
Defensive First Quarters
- This season, Carolina has only allowed 13 points scored in the first quarter, tied for first in the NFL.
- They've scored a defensive TD and made three takeaways in the first quarter, tied for fourth in the league.
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- Brian Burns (30.5) needs 2.0 sacks to tie Kawann Short (32.5) for seventh place in franchise history in career sacks.
- Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
- Brown (40) needs 15 tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
- Shaq Thompson needs 41 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- Donte Jackson (14) needs three interceptions to tie Mike Minter for fourth in franchise history.
- JJ Jansen (217) needs four games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
The Panthers are 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals. Carolina is 3-1 at home and 0-1-1 on the road at Cincinnati. The Bengals are the only team that the Panthers have ever tied in franchise history.