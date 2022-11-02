Powered by

Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers at Bengals

Nov 02, 2022 at 01:28 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (2-6) look to bounce back from an emotional overtime loss in Atlanta with a trip to Cincinnati (4-4) to face the defending AFC Champions.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 9 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Bengals

  • Carolina is 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals | Series History
  • Current Streak: Panthers W1
  • Carolina has never won in Cincinnati, losing in 2006 and tying in 2014

Player/Coach Connections

  • Panthers G Michael Jordan played for the Bengals from 2019-20
  • Bengals CB Eli Apple played for the Panthers in 2020
  • Bengals LB Clay Johnston was with Carolina from 2020-21
  • Bengals assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons coached for Carolina from 1999-2002
  • Bengals players S Jesse Bates III (Wake Forest), T D'Ante Smith (East Carolina), G Jackson Carman (Clemson), WR Tee Higgins (Clemson), TE Hayden Hurst (South Carolina), DT B.J. Hill (NC State), DE Jeff Gunter (Coastal Carolina), LB Germaine Pratt (NC State) and LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State) all attended college in the Carolinas

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaCincinnati
Offense
Total Yards/Game297.6 (29th)349.0 (13th)
Rushing Yards/Game110.5 (19th)81.0 (30th)
Net Passing Yards/Game187.1 (28th)268.0 (6th)
Sacks Allowed21 (t-24th)30 (31st)
Third Down Efficiency26.8 (32nd)48.5 (3rd)
Points/Game19.8 (22nd)23.3 (13th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game358.6 (21st)336.0 (14th)
Rushing Yards/Game126.6 (23rd)125.6 (21st)
Passing Yards/Game232.0 (20th)210.4 (15th)
Sacks12 (t-29th)14 (t-25th)
Third Down Efficiency41.1 (18th)39.4 (11th)
Takeaways8 (t-22nd)10 (t-13th)
Points Allowed/Game23.3 (21st)20.5 (13th)

Notes and Trends

D'Onta Foreman szn

  • D'Onta Foreman rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns last week, becoming the fourth player in franchise history with 110+ rushing yards and three rushing TDs in a game.
  • Foreman's 236 rushing yards over the last two weeks rank third in the NFL, while his average of 5.76 yards per rush was fifth among qualified running backs.

DJ Moore goes deep

  • DJ Moore caught a 62-yard pass as time expired for a touchdown last week, capping a 152-yard receiving performance. Moore now has 11 receptions of 50+ yards since 2018, tied for the most in the NFL (Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown). His 11 catches and 6 touchdowns of 50+ are second-most in franchise history behind Steve Smith Sr. (27, 15).

Derrick Brown has career day

  • Derrick Brown tallied 12 tackles in Atlanta, to go with a half-sack and tackle for loss. It was the most tackles ever recorded (since 2000) by a Panthers defensive lineman in a single game.
  • This season, Brown has 40 tackles, second-most among defensive tackles, while his PFF grade of 89.7 is sixth among qualified defensive tackles.

PJ Walker over 300

  • PJ Walker threw for 317 yards and a touchdown, a new career high in passing yards and the Panthers' first 300-yard passer since 2020.
  • In the past two weeks, Walker has a passer rating of 97.9, 10th-best among QBs that played in both weeks.

Ickey's moving

  • Over the last five games, rookie Ikem Ekwonu has not allowed a sack and has a pass blocking grade of 86.2 (via PFF), fourth among qualified offensive tackles.
  • Ekwonu's overall blocking grade of 77.1 over the last five games is best among all rookie offensive linemen.

Defensive First Quarters

  • This season, Carolina has only allowed 13 points scored in the first quarter, tied for first in the NFL.
  • They've scored a defensive TD and made three takeaways in the first quarter, tied for fourth in the league.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • Brian Burns (30.5) needs 2.0 sacks to tie Kawann Short (32.5) for seventh place in franchise history in career sacks.
  • Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
  • Brown (40) needs 15 tackles to tie Kawann Short (55, 2015/2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers DT in a single season.
  • Shaq Thompson needs 41 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Donte Jackson (14) needs three interceptions to tie Mike Minter for fourth in franchise history.
  • JJ Jansen (217) needs four games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.

Panthers vs. Bengals Through the Years

The Panthers are 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals. Carolina is 3-1 at home and 0-1-1 on the road at Cincinnati. The Bengals are the only team that the Panthers have ever tied in franchise history.

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Tory James (20) after a short gain in their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Cincinnati won 17-14. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Tory James (20) after a short gain in their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Cincinnati won 17-14. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers strong safety Roman Harper (41) intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) lunges for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Landon Johnson (59) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) lunges for a touchdown over Cincinnati Bengals defenders Madieu Williams (40) and Landon Johnson (59) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. The touchdown was nullified on a offensive pass interference call against Banjamin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass in the end zone as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. The touchdown was nullified on a offensive pass interference call against Banjamin. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Charlotte tied Cincinnati 37-37. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime of an NFL football game in Cincinnati Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. Charlotte tied Cincinnati 37-37. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past his team's bench as he carries a punt return 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past his team's bench as he carries a punt return 61 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) helps Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) up in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) helps Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) up in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defenders during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes under pressure from Carolina Panthers defenders during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cincinnati Bengals' Jermaine Gresham (84), center, catches a pass among Carolina Panthers' players Marcus Hudson (25), Sherrod Martin (23), and Captain Munnerlyn (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Cincinnati Bengals' Jermaine Gresham (84), center, catches a pass among Carolina Panthers' players Marcus Hudson (25), Sherrod Martin (23), and Captain Munnerlyn (41) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) is hit by Cincinnati Bengals strong safety George Iloka (43) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker scores on a four yard run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cincinnati Bengals safety Kevin Kaesviharn (34) intercepts a pass in front of Carolina Panthers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) in the end zone to seal the Bengals 17-14 win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
Cincinnati Bengals safety Kevin Kaesviharn (34) intercepts a pass in front of Carolina Panthers receiver Keyshawn Johnson (19) in the end zone to seal the Bengals 17-14 win in the fourth quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with running back Nick Goings (37) after they combined on a touchdown pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates with running back Nick Goings (37) after they combined on a touchdown pass in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Carolina Panthers' Charles Godfrey (30) returns an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Charles Godfrey (30) returns an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals' Carson Palmer (9) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Cincinnati Bengals' Carson Palmer (9) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Benson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cincinnati Bengals' Cedric Benson (32) runs against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Cincinnati Bengals' Leon Hall (29) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Cincinnati Bengals' Leon Hall (29) intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Panthers' 52-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 8, 2002. Peete went 21-for-29 for a season high 319 yards, four yards short of his career high, and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete (9) prepares to throw a pass in the second quarter of the Panthers' 52-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Ericsson Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 8, 2002. Peete went 21-for-29 for a season high 319 yards, four yards short of his career high, and three touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) passes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the first half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) passes against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Justin Smith (90) in the first half of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble, left, and Kindal Moorehead, right, during their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Johnson ran for 101 yards in the Bengals 17-14 win. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble, left, and Kindal Moorehead, right, during their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. Johnson ran for 101 yards in the Bengals 17-14 win. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Carolina Panthers' Al Wallace (96) celebrates with teammate Terry Cousin after Wallace recovered a Cincinnati Bengals' fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
Carolina Panthers' Al Wallace (96) celebrates with teammate Terry Cousin after Wallace recovered a Cincinnati Bengals' fumble in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

