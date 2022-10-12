How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Los Angeles Rams in Week 6

3 / 75

Members of the St. Louis Rams' Brian Young (66) and Travis Fisher (22) and Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87), Ricky Proehl (center) and Steve Smith (89) dive for the loose football during a fumble following a shuttle-pass during the first half of their NFC playoff game in St. Louis, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The loose ball was recovered by Muhammad for a touchdown. The play was reviewed by the officials and the loose ball and recovery by the Panthers was ruled a touchdown. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)