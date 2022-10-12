Powered by

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Rams

Oct 12, 2022 at 01:01 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (1-4) head out on the road for just the second time to face the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) in the first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 6 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Rams

  • Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the Rams | Series History
  • Current Streak: Rams W1
  • Carolina is 7-4 all-time when facing the Rams on the road, but have never played them in SoFi Stadium
  • Los Angeles won the last matchup in 2019, 30-27

Player/Coach Connections

  • Panthers players Johnny Hekker, Austin Corbett and Cory Littleton all played for the Rams at some point in their careers.
  • Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz was in Carolina from 2019-20
  • Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry played for the Panthers in 2006
  • Rams players Cobie Durant (S.C. State), Derion Kendrick (Clemson), Shaun Jolly (Appalachian State), John Wolford (Wake Forest), Ernest Jones (2018-20) and Matt Skura all played collegiately in the Carolinas

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
CategoryCarolinaLos Angeles
Offense
Total Yards/Game271.4 (32nd)299.8 (26th)
Rushing Yards/Game89.8 (27th)62.4 (32nd)
Net Passing Yards/Game181.6 (28th)237.4 (18th)
Sacks Allowed17 (27th)21 (32nd)
Third Down Efficiency24.2 (32nd)41.3 (10th)
Points/Game18.6 (t-24th)16.0 (29th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game356.2 (20th)321.0 (11th)
Rushing Yards/Game137.8 (27th)106.4 (11th)
Passing Yards/Game218.4 (17th)214.6 (13th)
Sacks8 (t-25th)10 (t-18th)
Third Down Efficiency42.1 (21st)43.1 (22nd)
Takeaways5 (t-23rd)7 (t-13th)
Points Allowed/Game24.4 (t-20th)23.2 (16th)

Notes and Trends

Return game explosion

  • After Laviska Shenault Jr. had a big kickoff return against the Saints, Raheem Blackshear put together a number of long returns against the 49ers last week.
  • Blackshear's 200-yard effort was the most in a single game this season, and tied for second-most in a game in Panthers history.
  • Carolina's combined 426 kickoff return yards currently lead the NFL, and are the most for the Panthers through Week 5 since 2010 (553).

Defensive Takeaways

  • The Panthers secured yet another takeaway in Week 5, the third-straight week with a turnover forced. It was Carolina's fifth turnover in Weeks 3-5, tied for eighth-most in the NFL in that stretch.
  • Last season, Carolina had seven consecutive games with a turnover forced (Weeks 8-15)

Offensive line staying together

  • Carolina's offensive line has had all five starters play every snap through Week 5, the only NFL team to do that in 2022.
  • Tackle Ikem Ekwonu posted a PFF grade of 92.1 against the 49ers, the highest by any tackle this season.

McCaffrey over 100 scrimmage yards

  • Despite overall offensive struggles, Christian McCaffrey had his fourth-straight game with over 100 scrimmage yards on Sunday, making him one of four players with four games of 100+ yards this season.
  • McCaffrey and Nick Chubb are the only players to do it in four consecutive weeks.

Blocked Kicks

  • Yetur Gross-Matos blocked a field goal against the 49ers, the second game this season that the Panthers have blocked a FG attempt.
  • Only in 2016 and 2003 has Carolina ever recorded three blocked field goals in one season.

Interim Head Coach

  • Steve Wilks becomes the second person with the interim head coach title in Panthers history after Perry Fewell took over for Ron Rivera in 2019. Fewell went 0-4 in his stint.
  • Over the last 10 years, there have been 18 different interim head coaches with a combined record of 40-78.

2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch

  • DJ Moore (318) needs seven receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
  • Christian McCaffrey (50) needs one scrimmage TD to break a tie with Muhsin Muhammad (50) and move into fifth place in franchise history.
  • Brian Burns (29.5) needs 3.0 sacks to tie Kawann Short (32.5) for seventh place in franchise history in career sacks.
  • Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
  • Shaq Thompson needs 66 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
  • Donte Jackson (12) needs one interception to tie Thomas Davis and Ken Lucas for seventh in franchise history.
  • JJ Jansen (214) needs seven games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.

Panthers vs. Rams Through The Years

View photos of action between the Panthers and Rams through the Years. Carolina owns a 13-9 advantage in the all-time series record.

E_1D2_1049
1 / 75
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, scores on a 68-yard reception after leaving St. Louis Rams' Tye Hill, right, on the turf in the third quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers beat the Rams, 27-13.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
2 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, scores on a 68-yard reception after leaving St. Louis Rams' Tye Hill, right, on the turf in the third quarter of their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers beat the Rams, 27-13.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Tom Gannam
Members of the St. Louis Rams' Brian Young (66) and Travis Fisher (22) and Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87), Ricky Proehl (center) and Steve Smith (89) dive for the loose football during a fumble following a shuttle-pass during the first half of their NFC playoff game in St. Louis, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The loose ball was recovered by Muhammad for a touchdown. The play was reviewed by the officials and the loose ball and recovery by the Panthers was ruled a touchdown. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
3 / 75

Members of the St. Louis Rams' Brian Young (66) and Travis Fisher (22) and Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87), Ricky Proehl (center) and Steve Smith (89) dive for the loose football during a fumble following a shuttle-pass during the first half of their NFC playoff game in St. Louis, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The loose ball was recovered by Muhammad for a touchdown. The play was reviewed by the officials and the loose ball and recovery by the Panthers was ruled a touchdown. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

CARvslLA1636
4 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA2022
5 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA1710
6 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA1500
7 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA940
8 / 75
CARvslLA1497
9 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA1343
10 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA1420
11 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA228_1
12 / 75
Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
13 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
CARvslLA113
14 / 75
CARvslLA88
15 / 75
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith looks skyward after catching the winning touchdown pass on the first play of the second overtime period against the St Louis Rams in and NFC playoff game in St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The Panthers beat the Rams, 29-23. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
16 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith looks skyward after catching the winning touchdown pass on the first play of the second overtime period against the St Louis Rams in and NFC playoff game in St. Louis Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004. The Panthers beat the Rams, 29-23. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CARvslLA1984
17 / 75
Carolina Panthers 2015
CARvslLA98
18 / 75
Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
19 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
20 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Johnson (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the St. Louis Rams Oct. 13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Carolina Panthers' Mike Tolbert (35) tries to dive over the goal line for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
21 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Mike Tolbert (35) tries to dive over the goal line for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) is sacked by the Carolina Panthers defense during a November 5, 2000 game in the TWA Dome in St. Louis. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
22 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) is sacked by the Carolina Panthers defense during a November 5, 2000 game in the TWA Dome in St. Louis. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
23 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Umpire Paul King, center, tries to separate Carolina Panthers' Jordan Gross, left, and St. Louis Rams' Robert Quinn, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
24 / 75

Umpire Paul King, center, tries to separate Carolina Panthers' Jordan Gross, left, and St. Louis Rams' Robert Quinn, right, in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 3, 2000, in Charlotte. (Allen Kee via AP)
25 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 3, 2000, in Charlotte. (Allen Kee via AP)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) sacks St. Louis Rams' Kellen Clemens (10) for a loss during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
26 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) sacks St. Louis Rams' Kellen Clemens (10) for a loss during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs the ball as St. Louis Rams strong safety Darian Stewart (20) attempts to tackle during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
27 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs the ball as St. Louis Rams strong safety Darian Stewart (20) attempts to tackle during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers' Star Lotulelei (98) prepares to tackle St. Louis Rams' Zac Stacy (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
28 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Star Lotulelei (98) prepares to tackle St. Louis Rams' Zac Stacy (30) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison chases down St. Louis Rams' Tavon Austin (11) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
30 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison chases down St. Louis Rams' Tavon Austin (11) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. The Panthers won 30-15. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles to get away from St. Louis Rams outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
31 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles to get away from St. Louis Rams outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 3, 2000, in Charlotte N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
32 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (13) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Dec. 3, 2000, in Charlotte N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Tony Banks (12) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Oct.13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)
33 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Tony Banks (12) gets set to throw a pass during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers Oct.13, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (Allen Kee via AP)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams is pulled down for a 1-yard loss by St. Louis Rams' Adam Carriker during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
34 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams is pulled down for a 1-yard loss by St. Louis Rams' Adam Carriker during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme calls out at the line during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
35 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme calls out at the line during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

190908carvsla_2778
36 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, looks for a hole during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
37 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, left, looks for a hole during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Marc Bulger (10) passes as Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kris Jenkins defends during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
38 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Marc Bulger (10) passes as Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kris Jenkins defends during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter (18) catches a 9-yard pass for a touchdown as St. Louis Rams' Lenny Walls defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
39 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Drew Carter (18) catches a 9-yard pass for a touchdown as St. Louis Rams' Lenny Walls defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) eludes St. Louis Rams Chris Draft, right, during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
40 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) eludes St. Louis Rams Chris Draft, right, during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) looks for a hole during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
41 / 75

St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson (39) looks for a hole during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
42 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Tom Gannam
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is brought down by the St. Louis Rams' Pisa Tinoisamoa (50) and Ron Bartell (24) after running up the middle for a 15-yard gain during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won, the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
43 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (26) is brought down by the St. Louis Rams' Pisa Tinoisamoa (50) and Ron Bartell (24) after running up the middle for a 15-yard gain during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in St. Louis. The Panthers won, the game, 27-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw a pass during the Panthers 15-0 win over the St. Louis Rams in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
44 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw a pass during the Panthers 15-0 win over the St. Louis Rams in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

St. Louis Rams' Stephen Davis (48) is brought down by Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
45 / 75

St. Louis Rams' Stephen Davis (48) is brought down by Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) breaks a tackle by St. Louis Rams' Fakhir Brown (34) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in this Nov. 19, 2006 file photo. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
46 / 75

FILE Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) breaks a tackle by St. Louis Rams' Fakhir Brown (34) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in this Nov. 19, 2006 file photo. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

St. Louis Rams' Marc Bulger (10) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Damione Lewis (92) and Kindal Moorehead during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. The Panthers held the Rams to 111 yards, had a team record-tying seven sacks and St. Louis was blanked for the first time since 1998. The win moved the Panthers into a first-place tie in the NFC South. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
47 / 75

St. Louis Rams' Marc Bulger (10) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Damione Lewis (92) and Kindal Moorehead during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. The Panthers held the Rams to 111 yards, had a team record-tying seven sacks and St. Louis was blanked for the first time since 1998. The win moved the Panthers into a first-place tie in the NFC South. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) runs to recover a fumble by St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt (81) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
48 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) runs to recover a fumble by St. Louis Rams' Torry Holt (81) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as St. Louis Rams' Oshiomogho Atogwe (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
49 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as St. Louis Rams' Oshiomogho Atogwe (21) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

190908carvsla_2151_1
50 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past St. Louis Rams' Corey Chavous (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
51 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs past St. Louis Rams' Corey Chavous (25) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past St. Louis Rams' Victor Adeyanju (94) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
52 / 75

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past St. Louis Rams' Victor Adeyanju (94) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

190908carvsla_3475
53 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) knocks the helmet off St. Louis Rams' Tye Hill (26) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. Johnson was called for a face mask penalty on the play.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
54 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) knocks the helmet off St. Louis Rams' Tye Hill (26) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. Johnson was called for a face mask penalty on the play.(AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs past St. Louis Rams' Typka jackson (97) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-7 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2004. Goings, Carolina's sixth-string running back when the season started, ran for 108 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
55 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs past St. Louis Rams' Typka jackson (97) during the second quarter of the Panthers' 20-7 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2004. Goings, Carolina's sixth-string running back when the season started, ran for 108 yards and one touchdown.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

190908carvsla_3687
56 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The crowd engulfs Carolina Panthers receiver Mushin Muhammad (87) after his touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers' 20-7 win over the St. Louis Rams in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
57 / 75

The crowd engulfs Carolina Panthers receiver Mushin Muhammad (87) after his touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers' 20-7 win over the St. Louis Rams in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox greets wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
58 / 75

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox greets wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad (87) runs in for a 14-yard touchdown as St. Louis Rams' Travis Fisher (22) falls during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
59 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad (87) runs in for a 14-yard touchdown as St. Louis Rams' Travis Fisher (22) falls during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein sets up to pass during the second quarter against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 22, 1998, at the TWA Dome in St. Louis. Beuerlein was 21 for 26 for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's 24-20 win. Covering is Rams' Roman Phifer (58). (AP Photo/Leon Algee)
60 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein sets up to pass during the second quarter against the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 22, 1998, at the TWA Dome in St. Louis. Beuerlein was 21 for 26 for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's 24-20 win. Covering is Rams' Roman Phifer (58). (AP Photo/Leon Algee)

St. Louis Rams quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
61 / 75

St. Louis Rams quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass on the run during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
62 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass on the run during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) dives over St. Louis Rams' Adam Archuleta (31) for a one-yard touchdown during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
63 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) dives over St. Louis Rams' Adam Archuleta (31) for a one-yard touchdown during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

* FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES * Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker, left, rushes against the blocking of St. Louis Rams' Orlando Pace during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis.The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
64 / 75

FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES Carolina Panthers defensive end Michael Rucker, left, rushes against the blocking of St. Louis Rams' Orlando Pace during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis.The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith heads to the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
65 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith heads to the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in double overtime against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers running back Nick Goings (37) heads upfield during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
66 / 75

Carolina Panthers running back Nick Goings (37) heads upfield during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

* FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES * Carolina Panthers defensive ends Julius Peppers, left, and Micheal Rucker watch a field goal attempt during the first overtime period against the St. Louis Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
67 / 75

FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES Carolina Panthers defensive ends Julius Peppers, left, and Micheal Rucker watch a field goal attempt during the first overtime period against the St. Louis Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

190908carvsla_2108
68 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
* FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES * Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
69 / 75

FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH 2004 SUPER BOWL STORIES Carolina Panthers running back Stephen Davis carries the ball against the St. Louis Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks over the play on his wrist during the NFC divisional playoff game against the St. Louis Rams Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
70 / 75

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks over the play on his wrist during the NFC divisional playoff game against the St. Louis Rams Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
71 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) catches a pass during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

190908carvsla_2271
72 / 75
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) watches from the sideline during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
73 / 75

Carolina Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Steve Smith (89) watches from the sideline during an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the St. Louis Rams. The Panthers defeated the Rams 29-23 in overtime on January 10, 2004 in St. Louis, Missouri. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith runs away from St. Louis Rams Tommy Polley (52) and Adam Archuletta (31) to score the winning touchdown in the second overtime period of the NFC playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004 in St. Louis. Carolina won 29-23 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
74 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith runs away from St. Louis Rams Tommy Polley (52) and Adam Archuletta (31) to score the winning touchdown in the second overtime period of the NFC playoff game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2004 in St. Louis. Carolina won 29-23 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Hitchcock (37) runs an interception back for a touchdown past the Panthers' sideline in the third quarter of the Panthers' 16-3 win over the St. Louis Rams at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 3, 2000. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
75 / 75

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Hitchcock (37) runs an interception back for a touchdown past the Panthers' sideline in the third quarter of the Panthers' 16-3 win over the St. Louis Rams at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 3, 2000. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Advertising