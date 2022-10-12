Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Rams

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers (1-4) head out on the road for just the second time to face the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) in the first game under interim head coach Steve Wilks.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 6 matchup, team connections, series history and stats comparison, presented by Amazon Next Gen Stats.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
- SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
- Sunday, Oct. 16 | 4:05 p.m. ET | FOX
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Rams Roster | Rams Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Rams
- Carolina is 13-9 all-time against the Rams | Series History
- Current Streak: Rams W1
- Carolina is 7-4 all-time when facing the Rams on the road, but have never played them in SoFi Stadium
- Los Angeles won the last matchup in 2019, 30-27
Player/Coach Connections
- Panthers players Johnny Hekker, Austin Corbett and Cory Littleton all played for the Rams at some point in their careers.
- Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz was in Carolina from 2019-20
- Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry played for the Panthers in 2006
- Rams players Cobie Durant (S.C. State), Derion Kendrick (Clemson), Shaun Jolly (Appalachian State), John Wolford (Wake Forest), Ernest Jones (2018-20) and Matt Skura all played collegiately in the Carolinas
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Los Angeles
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|271.4 (32nd)
|299.8 (26th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|89.8 (27th)
|62.4 (32nd)
|Net Passing Yards/Game
|181.6 (28th)
|237.4 (18th)
|Sacks Allowed
|17 (27th)
|21 (32nd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|24.2 (32nd)
|41.3 (10th)
|Points/Game
|18.6 (t-24th)
|16.0 (29th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|356.2 (20th)
|321.0 (11th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|137.8 (27th)
|106.4 (11th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|218.4 (17th)
|214.6 (13th)
|Sacks
|8 (t-25th)
|10 (t-18th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|42.1 (21st)
|43.1 (22nd)
|Takeaways
|5 (t-23rd)
|7 (t-13th)
|Points Allowed/Game
|24.4 (t-20th)
|23.2 (16th)
Notes and Trends
Return game explosion
- After Laviska Shenault Jr. had a big kickoff return against the Saints, Raheem Blackshear put together a number of long returns against the 49ers last week.
- Blackshear's 200-yard effort was the most in a single game this season, and tied for second-most in a game in Panthers history.
- Carolina's combined 426 kickoff return yards currently lead the NFL, and are the most for the Panthers through Week 5 since 2010 (553).
Defensive Takeaways
- The Panthers secured yet another takeaway in Week 5, the third-straight week with a turnover forced. It was Carolina's fifth turnover in Weeks 3-5, tied for eighth-most in the NFL in that stretch.
- Last season, Carolina had seven consecutive games with a turnover forced (Weeks 8-15)
Offensive line staying together
- Carolina's offensive line has had all five starters play every snap through Week 5, the only NFL team to do that in 2022.
- Tackle Ikem Ekwonu posted a PFF grade of 92.1 against the 49ers, the highest by any tackle this season.
McCaffrey over 100 scrimmage yards
- Despite overall offensive struggles, Christian McCaffrey had his fourth-straight game with over 100 scrimmage yards on Sunday, making him one of four players with four games of 100+ yards this season.
- McCaffrey and Nick Chubb are the only players to do it in four consecutive weeks.
Blocked Kicks
- Yetur Gross-Matos blocked a field goal against the 49ers, the second game this season that the Panthers have blocked a FG attempt.
- Only in 2016 and 2003 has Carolina ever recorded three blocked field goals in one season.
Interim Head Coach
- Steve Wilks becomes the second person with the interim head coach title in Panthers history after Perry Fewell took over for Ron Rivera in 2019. Fewell went 0-4 in his stint.
- Over the last 10 years, there have been 18 different interim head coaches with a combined record of 40-78.
2022 Statistical Milestones to Watch
- DJ Moore (318) needs seven receptions to pass Wesley Walls (324) for fifth-most in franchise history.
- Christian McCaffrey (50) needs one scrimmage TD to break a tie with Muhsin Muhammad (50) and move into fifth place in franchise history.
- Brian Burns (29.5) needs 3.0 sacks to tie Kawann Short (32.5) for seventh place in franchise history in career sacks.
- Derrick Brown (14) needs four pass deflections to tie Julius Peppers (18) for the most by a Panthers defensive lineman in his first three seasons.
- Shaq Thompson needs 66 tackles for his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. That would tie Jon Beason (4 straight) for third-most behind Thomas Davis (5 straight) and Luke Kuechly (8 straight).
- Donte Jackson (12) needs one interception to tie Thomas Davis and Ken Lucas for seventh in franchise history.
- JJ Jansen (214) needs seven games played to tie John Kasay (221) for most in Panthers franchise history.
View photos of action between the Panthers and Rams through the Years. Carolina owns a 13-9 advantage in the all-time series record.