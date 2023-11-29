How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Tampa Bay

Nov 29, 2023 at 05:52 PM
headshot3[42] copy
Mike Duffy
HowToWatch_Thumbnail (9)

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, December 3, the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 of the NFL regular season at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

Screenshot 2023-11-29 at 2.50.34 PM

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in orange on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WBTV.

On The Call: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: Watch live out-of-market games on YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device with a free seven-day trial.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, and Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing three hours before the game and feature an hour of post-game coverage.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 3:30 p.m. EST.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

