How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Indianapolis in Week 9

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, November 5, the Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 of the NFL regular season at 4:05 p.m. EDT. The game will air on CBS.
The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.
See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in green on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WBTV.
On The Call: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, and Luke Kuechly
The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing three hours before the game and feature an hour of post-game coverage.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
