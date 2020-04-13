How to watch the 2020 NFL Draft

Apr 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM
nfl-draft-stage
Aaron M.Sprecher0220210001163

The 2020 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network on April 23-25.

ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a singular presentation across both networks, while ABC will present its own distinctive, prime-time telecasts for rounds 1-3, in addition to simulcasting the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of rounds 4-7:

NFL Draft Schedule (April 23-25):

  • Thurs, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Fri, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3–ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Sat, April 25 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

The 2020 NFL Draft telecasts – originally scheduled to be on-site in Las Vegas, Nevada – will now originate from ESPN's Bristol, Conn., studios and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules due to COVID-19. Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio while a majority of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely from home studios. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home.

As previously announced, the NFL Draft will also feature a "Draft-A-Thon"which will pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19. Funds will help support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts.

Streaming:

The 2020 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required for the NFL and ESPN apps, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com.

A live draft ticker along with instant information on the Panthers picks will be available on Panthers.com and the Panthers app as well as all of the teams' social media channels.

Radio/Audio:

Radio coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio. Digital audio coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft will be available via the TuneIn app.

