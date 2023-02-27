How to watch the 2023 NFL Combine on NFL Network

Feb 27, 2023 at 09:04 AM
Will Bryan

CHARLOTTE - The NFL Combine is officially back.

The league's annual scouting and evaluation week returns to Indianapolis this week.

Events kick off today as coaches, scouts and staff begin gathering at the start of the week for orientation, measurements and interviews with prospects and the media.

Panthers new head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer will speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon, streamed live on the Panthers digital channels.

Beginning on Thursday, NFL Network will host four straight days of live coverage with analysis, interviews and footage of drills from every position group. Here's the network's full lineup:

  • Thursday, March 2 (beginning at 3 pm ET): Defensive Linemen and Linebackers
  • Friday, March 3 (beginning at 3 pm ET): Defensive Backs and Special Teams
  • Saturday, March 4 (beginning at 1 pm ET): Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends
  • Sunday, March 5 (beginning at 1 pm ET): Running Backs and Offensive Linemen

In addition to NFL Network, NFL+ will provide live coverage of on-field positional drills, streaming Thursday at 3:30 PM ET, Friday at 4:00 PM ET, Saturday at 2:00 PM ET and Sunday at 1:30 PM ET.

This year's combine features 319 invited players, with 308 coming from FBS schools. Alabama features the most invites (13) of any school, while Georgia had 12. The SEC (83) led all invites, followed by the Big Ten (63), ACC (40), Big 12 (39) and Pac-12 (31).

Check Panthers.com throughout the week for team coverage from Indianapolis.

Best of Ickey Ekwonu at the NFL Combine

View throwback photos of tackle Ikem Ekwonu at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
1 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
2 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
3 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
4 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
5 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
6 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
7 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
8 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)
9 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu poses on the NFL Network set during the 2022 NFL Combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles / NFL)

Logan Bowles/A2022
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
NFL hopeful Ikem Ekwonu flashes a smile during North Carolina State Pro Day, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
12 / 14

NFL hopeful Ikem Ekwonu flashes a smile during North Carolina State Pro Day, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
14 / 14

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu (12) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
