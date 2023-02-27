How to watch the 2023 NFL Combine on NFL Network

CHARLOTTE - The NFL Combine is officially back.

The league's annual scouting and evaluation week returns to Indianapolis this week.

Events kick off today as coaches, scouts and staff begin gathering at the start of the week for orientation, measurements and interviews with prospects and the media.

Panthers new head coach Frank Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer will speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon, streamed live on the Panthers digital channels.

Beginning on Thursday, NFL Network will host four straight days of live coverage with analysis, interviews and footage of drills from every position group. Here's the network's full lineup:

Thursday, March 2 (beginning at 3 pm ET): Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3 (beginning at 3 pm ET): Defensive Backs and Special Teams

Saturday, March 4 (beginning at 1 pm ET): Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5 (beginning at 1 pm ET): Running Backs and Offensive Linemen

In addition to NFL Network, NFL+ will provide live coverage of on-field positional drills, streaming Thursday at 3:30 PM ET, Friday at 4:00 PM ET, Saturday at 2:00 PM ET and Sunday at 1:30 PM ET.

This year's combine features 319 invited players, with 308 coming from FBS schools. Alabama features the most invites (13) of any school, while Georgia had 12. The SEC (83) led all invites, followed by the Big Ten (63), ACC (40), Big 12 (39) and Pac-12 (31).