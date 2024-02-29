How to Watch: The 2024 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Scouting Combine, presented by NOBULL, is a unique and pivotal step in the prospect journey from amateur athlete to NFL Pro. At Combine, over 300 of the best college football players are given the stage to showcase their skills in front of coaches, GMs, and scouts. This key stop before the NFL Draft is a chance for players to elevate their football profiles and showcase their talents to clubs and fans across the country before finding their new teams. Their performances at Combine could directly impact their Draft positions.