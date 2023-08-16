How to watch the Panthers-Giants preseason game

Aug 16, 2023 at 09:52 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will continue the preseason Friday night against the Giants at 7 p.m., and fans throughout the region will be able to watch the game on their local affiliates.

The game will also be broadcast on the NFL Network for those outside the scope of the Carolina Panthers Television Network.

Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. will serve as the color analyst again this year and will be joined by play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour and sideline reporter Carla Gebhart.

Here's a look at the complete Carolina Panthers Television Network, where fans can watch all the preseason action:

City State Station Network
Charlotte NC WJZY Fox
Charleston SC WCSC CBS
Columbia SC WACH Fox
Greenville/New Bern NC WITN NBC
Greensboro NC WFMY CBS
Greenville/Spartanburg SC WYFF NBC
Florence/Myrtle Beach SC WFXB Fox
Raleigh/Durham NC WRAL NBC
Raleigh/Durham NC WRAZ Fox
Wilmington NC WSFX Fox
Tidewater/Outer Banks VA/NC WVEC ABC
Roanoke/Lynchburg VA WDBJ CBS
Roanoke/Lynchburg VA WZBJ TV24
Augusta GA WJBF ABC
Savannah GA WJCL ABC

