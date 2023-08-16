How to watch the Panthers-Giants preseason game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will continue the preseason Friday night against the Giants at 7 p.m., and fans throughout the region will be able to watch the game on their local affiliates.
The game will also be broadcast on the NFL Network for those outside the scope of the Carolina Panthers Television Network.
Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. will serve as the color analyst again this year and will be joined by play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour and sideline reporter Carla Gebhart.
Here's a look at the complete Carolina Panthers Television Network, where fans can watch all the preseason action:
|City
|State
|Station
|Network
|Charlotte
|NC
|WJZY
|Fox
|Charleston
|SC
|WCSC
|CBS
|Columbia
|SC
|WACH
|Fox
|Greenville/New Bern
|NC
|WITN
|NBC
|Greensboro
|NC
|WFMY
|CBS
|Greenville/Spartanburg
|SC
|WYFF
|NBC
|Florence/Myrtle Beach
|SC
|WFXB
|Fox
|Raleigh/Durham
|NC
|WRAL
|NBC
|Raleigh/Durham
|NC
|WRAZ
|Fox
|Wilmington
|NC
|WSFX
|Fox
|Tidewater/Outer Banks
|VA/NC
|WVEC
|ABC
|Roanoke/Lynchburg
|VA
|WDBJ
|CBS
|Roanoke/Lynchburg
|VA
|WZBJ
|TV24
|Augusta
|GA
|WJBF
|ABC
|Savannah
|GA
|WJCL
|ABC