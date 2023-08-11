How to watch the Panthers-Jets preseason game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will kick off the preseason Saturday afternoon against the Jets, and fans throughout the region will be able to watch the game on local affiliates.
The game will also be broadcast on the NFL Network.
Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. will serve as the color analyst again this year and will be joined by play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour and sideline reporter Carla Gebhart.
Here's a look at the complete Panthers Television Network, where fans can watch all the preseason action:
|City
|State
|Station
|Network
|Charlotte
|NC
|WJZY
|Fox
|Charleston
|SC
|WCSC
|CBS
|Columbia
|SC
|WACH
|Fox
|Greenville/New Bern
|NC
|WITN
|NBC
|Greensboro
|NC
|WFMY
|CBS
|Greenville/Spartanburg
|SC
|WYFF
|NBC
|Florence/Myrtle Beach
|SC
|WFXB
|Fox
|Raleigh/Durham
|NC
|WRAL
|NBC
|Raleigh/Durham
|NC
|WRAZ
|Fox
|Wilmington
|NC
|WSFX
|Fox
|Tidewater/Outer Banks
|VA/NC
|WVEC
|ABC
|Roanoke/Lynchburg
|VA
|WDBJ
|CBS
|Roanoke/Lynchburg
|VA
|WZBJ
|TV24
|Augusta
|GA
|WJBF
|ABC
|Savannah
|GA
|WJCL
|ABC
