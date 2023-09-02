Ihmir Smith-Marsette comes to Carolina with a glowing recommendation

The two played for the Vikings during Smith-Marsette's rookie year in 2021, and he left a strong impression with the veteran receiver. Reich said getting "inside information from another player always is helpful," and Thielen had plenty of good things to say about him.

"(He's) just a guy who's got big potential," Thielen said. "Obviously, he showed it in the preseason. But his ability to make plays, not only when the ball's in the air but with the ball in his hands, and then his ability to be a punt returner and do a lot for this team.

"It's good to see him again. He's got a big personality, so it's always fun to see him."

Smith-Marsette is another option for the Panthers as a return man, earning the Big Ten conference's Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year Award when he was with Iowa in 2018.

He put up more than 1,500 yards and two touchdowns on 53 returns in college, and he's confident enough to say that he will make the most of his chance to do that here – on top of everything else he plans to bring to the Panthers' receiving room.