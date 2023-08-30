Panthers add 11 players to the practice squad

Teams can elevate players from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday three times a season. Each time, they revert to the practice squad afterward. After those three elevations, the players would have to be signed to the active roster to play again.

Teams can elevate two practice squad players per week.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that he considered the practice squaders an important part of the team since so many of them have been here all offseason and end up playing because of injuries.

"A lot of the guys that were let go today are going to be back here on our practice squad; a lot of the guys that were let go today are going to end up starting games for us this year – a lot or however many," Reich said Tuesday. "I mean, it's just going to happen every year in the NFL because of injuries; it's a long season. And we're going to be excited about it.