Important 2023 NFL offseason dates

Jan 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM
Panthers statue
Brandon Todd

As you get ready for a busy 2023 offseason, take a look at some of the key dates as the Panthers prepare for the Combine, free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

February 4 – This year's Senior Bowl will once again be held in Mobile, Ala. at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The week is a valuable scouting opportunity and chance to see prospects up close.

February 13 – The day after the Super Bowl brings the beginning of the NFL's waiver system anew. The Panthers are ninth in the waiver claim order – based on being ninth in the draft order.

February 28-March 6 – The annual NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis. This is an important week for the Panthers coaching staff to work with the scouting department to evaluate top prospects based on measurables and the important interview process.

March 7 - Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players

March 13-15 - For three days before free agency begins, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents. You will see plenty of reports of players agreeing to terms with new teams, but none of it is official until...

March 15, 4:00 p.m. – The start of the 2023 league year. All 2022 player contracts expire at this time and clubs can begin officially signing new free agents and making trades. To see which Panthers are set to become free agents if they aren't re-signed before then, click here.

March 26-29 – NFL Annual Meeting; Phoenix, Arizona

April 3 - Clubs that hired a new head coach after the 2022 season can begin offseason workouts

April 17 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workouts

April 27-29 – NFL Draft - Kansas City, Missouri

