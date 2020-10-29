Jeremy Chinn named Defensive Rookie of the Month for October

Oct 29, 2020 at 08:36 AM
Jeremy Chinn
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Safety Jeremy Chinn on Thursday was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month for October.

In four games, Chinn recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defensed, and an interception. He led all rookies in tackles and was second in passes defensed. While he still has one game left in the month, as the Panthers will take on the Falcons on Thursday night, the rest of the league won't play until the calendar flips to November.

Chinn joins Brian Burns (September 2019), Luke Kuechly (December 2012) and Julius Peppers (October 2002) as the only Panthers to win Defensive Rookie of the Month honors.

The Panthers traded up to pick Chinn at No. 64 overall in the second round of this spring's draft. He's quickly become one of Carolina's most important defensive contributors, playing 97 percent of the unit's snaps through seven games.

Chinn leads all rookies with 56 total tackles and is tied for 13th in the NFL entering Week 8. He has the most tackles by any Panthers' player through the first seven weeks of a season.

Last week, cornerback Donte Jackson heaped praise on the rookie, acknowledging Chinn as a tone-setter.

"He's a guy that pops off the film," Jackson said. "I don't think you have to ask a guy who's in the locker room with him to see that, I'm sure you can see that. I'm sure that people who don't even play football want to play football at the level that Jeremy Chinn plays with. That's not even talking about the large amount of talent he possesses. It's just his motor, man, his energy.

"It makes you want to go harder. You see that on film, you see that guy run past you, it kind of makes you think about it, like, 'Damn, am I really going that hard?' So he definitely brings out the best in a lot of the guys on defense, and a lot of guys look to see how 21's going."

Chinn is enjoying that role, saying, "I have a very high standard for how I play on the field, how I'm moving around. The fact that guys see that, too, and they try to match the energy, it's definitely encouraging."

Best photos of Jeremy Chinn in October

View the best photos of Jeremy Chinn over the last month as he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for October.

E_MK2_9605
1 / 26
Brandon Todd
E_MKII6262_1
2 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII6247_1 (1)
3 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII6267_1
4 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII5082
5 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_1950
6 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_3308
7 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_6504
8 / 26
E_MKII8490
9 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_5927
10 / 26
E_MK3_5522
11 / 26
E_MKII0276
12 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII3348 (1)
13 / 26
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_1962
14 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_9240
15 / 26
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_1968
16 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_5017
17 / 26
Brandon Todd
E_AE7I0010_1
18 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Jeremy Chinn (21) during Panthers vs Cardinals on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 (Photo by: Brandon Todd via Carolina Panthers)
19 / 26

Jeremy Chinn (21) during Panthers vs Cardinals on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 (Photo by: Brandon Todd via Carolina Panthers)

Brandon Todd/Brandon Todd/ Carolina Panthers
E_AE8I0849
20 / 26
Callena Williams/Callena Williams
E_MK2_4512 (1)
21 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0588
22 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_0220
23 / 26
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_2171
24 / 26
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_AE8I0742
25 / 26
Callena Williams/Callena Williams
E_5D4_3802
26 / 26
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
