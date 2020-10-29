Jeremy Chinn named Defensive Rookie of the Month for October

Last week, cornerback Donte Jackson heaped praise on the rookie, acknowledging Chinn as a tone-setter.

"He's a guy that pops off the film," Jackson said. "I don't think you have to ask a guy who's in the locker room with him to see that, I'm sure you can see that. I'm sure that people who don't even play football want to play football at the level that Jeremy Chinn plays with. That's not even talking about the large amount of talent he possesses. It's just his motor, man, his energy.

"It makes you want to go harder. You see that on film, you see that guy run past you, it kind of makes you think about it, like, 'Damn, am I really going that hard?' So he definitely brings out the best in a lot of the guys on defense, and a lot of guys look to see how 21's going."