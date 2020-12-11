Jordan and Jake Recap: What would Jordan do?

Dec 11, 2020 at 11:10 AM

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the two Panthers' legends talk about decorations, break down the Broncos matchup and player statuses and talk about the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Podcast highlights include:

0:41 - Jordan and Jake describe their Christmas decorations and lights

3:39 - Jordan is currently taking care of animals

4:51 - Jordan makes a big announcement about his broadcasting career

8:13 - The duo previews the Panthers-Broncos game

10:39 - Jake remembers Carolina's win over Denver in 2008

13:14 - Jordan and Jake speak about ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s status for Sunday

15:32 - A discussion of ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Jordan and Jake, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

