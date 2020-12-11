Jordan and Jake Recap: What would Jordan do?

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the two Panthers' legends talk about decorations, break down the Broncos matchup and player statuses and talk about the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
Podcast highlights include:
0:41 - Jordan and Jake describe their Christmas decorations and lights
3:39 - Jordan is currently taking care of animals
4:51 - Jordan makes a big announcement about his broadcasting career
8:13 - The duo previews the Panthers-Broncos game
10:39 - Jake remembers Carolina's win over Denver in 2008
13:14 - Jordan and Jake speak about Christian McCaffrey's status for Sunday
15:32 - A discussion of Shaq Thompson and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award
