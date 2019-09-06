Captain KK: Kawann Short proud to wear the "C" in 2019

The Panthers lost two defensive captains when Julius Peppers retired and Thomas Davis moved out west to play for the Chargers.

That left a leadership void and Short, who has 71 starts and 32.5 sacks on his resume, has tried to fill it.

"I've stepped into that role," Short admitted. "Now being in Year Seven, I've been through a lot of ups and downs around here. I'm trying to be more vocal with the defensive line and just the defense period. But I think it's important for all of us to have a voice."

Washington has seen a different side of Short throughout the offseason and preseason. And he likes what he sees – and hears.

"He's good at it. He's effective in that leadership role," Washington said. "I'm very proud of him and very proud of the pro and man that he is on a daily basis."

And Short is proud to wear the "C" in 2019.