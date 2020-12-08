Know your Foe: Denver Broncos

Two weeks ago, all eyes were on the Broncos' quarterback situation as the entire QB room was quarantined for COVID-19. Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton played quarterback in a 31-3 loss to the Saints, completing just 1-of-9 passes for 13 yards and two interceptions. But with just hours to prepare and not having played quarterback since his days at Wake Forest, Hinton's gutsy performance earned the attention of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will display his game-worn wristband.