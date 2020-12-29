Know your Foe: New Orleans Saints

Dec 29, 2020 at 03:54 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Drew Brees, Taysom Hill
Tyler Kaufman/AP

Carolina (5-10) closes the season against New Orleans (11-4) for the third consecutive year, with the teams splitting the last two season finales.

The game was moved to a 4:25 p.m. start as the Saints will be playing for playoff seeding and a potential first-round bye.

Saints playing for bye

Although the Saints have already clinched their fourth-straight NFC South title, they'll still be fighting for a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If New Orleans wins on Sunday, coupled with a Green Bay loss and Seattle win, the Saints would win a three-way tie for first place in the NFC. That would give them the only first-round bye in the new seven-team playoff structure in 2020. If New Orleans loses, or the other two teams have different results, the Saints could end up with the second or third seed.

With all three games being played simultaneously in the late afternoon window, expect a lot of scoreboard watching and potentially some late-game substitutions if a particular seed becomes assured.

Drew Brees
Tyler Kaufman/AP

Brees is back

Quarterback Drew Brees suffered a painful rib injury against San Francisco in Week 10 and had to miss a number of games to heal. Taysom Hill took over as the starter and went 3-0, beating Atlanta, Denver and then Atlanta again. But the magic didn't last into Week 14 as the Eagles tripped up the Saints to give them their first loss since Week 3.

Brees returned to the starting role in Week 15 against Kansas City, throwing for 234 yards in a 3-point loss to the AFC's top team. He then got the Saints back on track on Christmas Day, throwing for 311 yards in a 52-33 win over Minnesota.

After spending every week going back and forth with Tom Brady for the NFL's all-time passing touchdown record, Brees is now nine TDs (577-568) behind Brady as the regular season comes to a close.

Alvin Kamara
Michael DeMocker/AP

Kamara putting the Saints, fantasy owners on his back

Alvin Kamara has tied Saints' records with 15 rushing touchdowns and 21 total touchdowns in a single season. He's currently tied with Minnesota's Dalvin Cook for the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL, while Kamara's total touchdowns lead all players.

While Kamara is still 10 total touchdowns away from Ladainian Tomlinson's all-time single-season record of 31, Kamara could be eyeing the top 5 of that list, which includes Tomlinson (31), Shaun Alexander (28), Priest Holmes (27), Marshall Faulk (26) and Emmitt Smith (25).

Last week, Kamara tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in the Christmas Day blowout of the Vikings. It also happened to coincide with most fantasy football championship weeks, giving Kamara cult status as an all-time fantasy hero.

Panthers vs. Saints Through The Years

The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.

220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-739
1 / 64
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8520
2 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
191124caratno_3647 (1)
3 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 64

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
5 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
7 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
NOvsCAR732
8 / 64
Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
9 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 64

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6072
11 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
12 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR324
13 / 64
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
17 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
19 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR490
20 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
22 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
23 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII9308
24 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
_W7I1096
25 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
26 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
27 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
28 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 64

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 64

Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
31 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsNOmmr07
32 / 64
New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)
33 / 64

New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

Chris Martinez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNO29
35 / 64
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 64

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
38 / 64

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 64

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
1D3_8715
40 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
42 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
43 / 64

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
45 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
46 / 64

New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)
47 / 64

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
48 / 64

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)
49 / 64

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
50 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
51 / 64

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
1D3_7754
52 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
53 / 64

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)
54 / 64

The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

E_1D3_8472
55 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
56 / 64

New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

E_MK2_4930
57 / 64
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_6515
58 / 64
E_MK3_5979
59 / 64
E_MK3_6228
60 / 64
E_MK2_4943
61 / 64
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_5964
62 / 64
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-657
63 / 64
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-505
64 / 64
Carolina Panthers
