Know your Foe: New Orleans Saints

Although the Saints have already clinched their fourth-straight NFC South title, they'll still be fighting for a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

If New Orleans wins on Sunday, coupled with a Green Bay loss and Seattle win, the Saints would win a three-way tie for first place in the NFC. That would give them the only first-round bye in the new seven-team playoff structure in 2020. If New Orleans loses, or the other two teams have different results, the Saints could end up with the second or third seed.