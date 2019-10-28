Kyle Allen struggles and suffers first defeat at the hands of destructive 49ers

San Francisco's rush and coverage worked in near-perfect harmony, making like difficult for Allen throughout. He completed just 51 percent of his passes (19-of-37) in addition to the three picks.

In the second half, with his team down big, head coach Ron Rivera felt Allen started to press, which is understandable given the situation.

"I was just inaccurate with the ball today," Allen said. "I think in the second half we saw a couple get away, and those turnovers in the third quarter just put our team in a bad position. You're not going to win games if you're turning the ball over and the other team's getting the ball inside the 20. That's just putting our defense in a bad position. Just didn't come out in the second half the way we needed to."

Allen's previous career-low passer rating was 85.6 a few weeks ago against Jacksonville. Against San Francisco, he finished with a 28.9 passer rating.

It was a humbling experience for Allen and everyone in that locker room. And especially for Carolina's young quarterback, it was a true learning experience.

"I mean, it's a 16-game season. It's one game. We've got to look at the film, we've got to learn from it, we've got to really see who we are as a team," Allen said. "Like I said coming into this game, it was going to be a measuring stick to see where we are as a team. We're going try and dig deep and really figure out what we did wrong and try and wash it away, but still keep that memory of today in our mind. Keep that taste in our mouth, because today was not a good day for us.