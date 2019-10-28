Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: 49ers rushing attack inflicts damage

Oct 27, 2019 at 08:14 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
MKII7751
Brandon Todd

TEAM STATS

  • Carolina allowed 232 rushing yards to San Francisco, the league's second-best rushing team coming into the game.
  • The final point differential of 38 points was the third-worst loss by point differential in franchise history. Carolina last lost by more in 2002 in a 41-0 loss to Atlanta. 51 points allowed were the second-most since 2011 after Carolina allowed 52 points last season at Pittsburgh.
  • Carolina had just 100 net passing yards after giving up 58 yards on seven sacks. It marked the first time since 2010 that Carolina had 100 or fewer net passing yards.
  • The Panthers scored the team's second safety of the season in the third quarter. Carolina now has two safeties in the season, tying three other seasons for the most in the franchise.
  • The Panthers converted 2-of-13 on third down, while San Francisco converted 5-of-10 third down conversions.

PLAYER STATS

Panthers

  • Christian McCaffrey finished with 117 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards with one rushing touchdown. McCaffrey now has 1,078 scrimmage yards this season, becoming the 14th player since 2000 with over 1,000 scrimmage yards in the first seven games. He also moved into 10th place in franchise history in receiving yards (1,861).
  • McCaffrey had a touchdown run of 40 yards, his third TD run of 40 yards or longer this year which leads the NFL. It ties DeAngelo Williams' mark of the most 40-yard TD runs in one season (2008).
  • Kyle Allen had three interceptions after entering the game without a pick through his first five starts. He finished with 158 passing yards, but was sacked seven times.
  • Luke Kuechly had an interception that set up a field goal in the first. It was his second interception in as many games and he moved into sole possession of third place in franchise history with 18 career interceptions. He finished with a team-high 10 tackles.
  • Bruce Irvin had two sacks for his 10th career multi-sack game. His first sack resulted in a safety in the third quarter.

49ers

  • Tevin Coleman ran for 105 yards with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdowns. In his last three games against Carolina in Atlanta and San Francisco, Coleman has 263 rushing yards.
  • Nick Bosa recorded three sacks and an interception which he returned for 46 yards.

In-game photos: Panthers at 49ers

View photos from Week 8 as Carolina takes on San Francisco.

MKII6842
1 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6969
2 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7060
3 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7059
4 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7082
5 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7061
6 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6864
7 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6951
8 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7029
9 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6917
10 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6908
11 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6854
12 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6889
13 / 76
Brandon Todd
MK2_9079
14 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6840
15 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII6861
16 / 76
Brandon Todd
CAR_5259
17 / 76
MKII7197
18 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7167
19 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7191
20 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7147
21 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7190
22 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7163
23 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7130
24 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7104
25 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7105
26 / 76
Brandon Todd
CAR_9709
27 / 76
CAR_9669
28 / 76
CAR_9663
29 / 76
CAR_9648
30 / 76
CAR_9649
31 / 76
CAR_9658
32 / 76
CAR_9632
33 / 76
CAR_5899
34 / 76
CAR_9640
35 / 76
CAR_5878
36 / 76
CAR_5636
37 / 76
CAR_5648
38 / 76
CAR_5871
39 / 76
CAR_5623
40 / 76
CAR_5525
41 / 76
CAR_5524
42 / 76
CAR_5511
43 / 76
CAR_5504
44 / 76
CAR_5506
45 / 76
CAR_5505
46 / 76
CAR_5424
47 / 76
CAR_5392
48 / 76
CAR_5432
49 / 76
CAR_5382
50 / 76
CAR_5365
51 / 76
CAR_5387
52 / 76
CAR_5320
53 / 76
CAR_5362
54 / 76
CAR_5321
55 / 76
CAR_5272
56 / 76
CAR_5256
57 / 76
CAR_5966
58 / 76
MKII7876
59 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7838
60 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7830
61 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7758
62 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7752
63 / 76
Brandon Todd
MKII7751
64 / 76
Brandon Todd
CAR_9785
65 / 76
CAR_9836
66 / 76
CAR_6101
67 / 76
CAR_6042
68 / 76
CAR_5994
69 / 76
CAR_5992
70 / 76
CAR_5984
71 / 76
CAR_5424
72 / 76
CAR_5959
73 / 76
CAR_5949
74 / 76
CAR_5952
75 / 76
CAR_5956
76 / 76
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Thursday's game against Atlanta.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Cincinnati in Week 9

Baker Mayfield played 63 percent of the snaps after entering in the second half against the Bengals.

news

Run defense struggles early, as Bengals cruised

Carolina's run defense was exploited by Joe Mixon, allowing a season high in rushing yards in a 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

news

Panthers have some injury questions in a short week

Cornerback Donte Jackson was active but didn't play a snap, and Brian Burns had to get checked out during the game for a neck issue.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 9 at Cincinnati

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield and other players said to the media after the Bengals game.

news

No immediate answers at quarterback, after dismal loss in Cincinnati

Interim coach Steve Wilks said he wasn't sure who would start Thursday against the Falcons, after PJ Walker was benched at halftime for Baker Mayfield.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Bengals run away in first half

Cincinnati ran for 241 yards Sunday, while Joe Mixon set a record with five touchdowns.

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Bengals in Week 9

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game in Cincinnati.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Atlanta in Week 8

A number of players set new career highs as Carolina played its most offensive snaps in nearly two years.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 8 at Atlanta

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, PJ Walker and other players said to the media after the Falcons game.

news

DJ Moore's jaw-dropping play became an object lesson

A penalty after his last-minute touchdown became more painful after a missed extra point which would have been a game-winner.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Offensive explosion not enough in Atlanta

D'Onta Foreman rushed for over 110 yards and had three rushing touchdowns.

Advertising