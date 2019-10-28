Stats and Superlatives: 49ers rushing attack inflicts damage

TEAM STATS
- Carolina allowed 232 rushing yards to San Francisco, the league's second-best rushing team coming into the game.
- The final point differential of 38 points was the third-worst loss by point differential in franchise history. Carolina last lost by more in 2002 in a 41-0 loss to Atlanta. 51 points allowed were the second-most since 2011 after Carolina allowed 52 points last season at Pittsburgh.
- Carolina had just 100 net passing yards after giving up 58 yards on seven sacks. It marked the first time since 2010 that Carolina had 100 or fewer net passing yards.
- The Panthers scored the team's second safety of the season in the third quarter. Carolina now has two safeties in the season, tying three other seasons for the most in the franchise.
- The Panthers converted 2-of-13 on third down, while San Francisco converted 5-of-10 third down conversions.
PLAYER STATS
Panthers
- Christian McCaffrey finished with 117 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards with one rushing touchdown. McCaffrey now has 1,078 scrimmage yards this season, becoming the 14th player since 2000 with over 1,000 scrimmage yards in the first seven games. He also moved into 10th place in franchise history in receiving yards (1,861).
- McCaffrey had a touchdown run of 40 yards, his third TD run of 40 yards or longer this year which leads the NFL. It ties DeAngelo Williams' mark of the most 40-yard TD runs in one season (2008).
- Kyle Allen had three interceptions after entering the game without a pick through his first five starts. He finished with 158 passing yards, but was sacked seven times.
- Luke Kuechly had an interception that set up a field goal in the first. It was his second interception in as many games and he moved into sole possession of third place in franchise history with 18 career interceptions. He finished with a team-high 10 tackles.
- Bruce Irvin had two sacks for his 10th career multi-sack game. His first sack resulted in a safety in the third quarter.
49ers
- Tevin Coleman ran for 105 yards with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdowns. In his last three games against Carolina in Atlanta and San Francisco, Coleman has 263 rushing yards.
- Nick Bosa recorded three sacks and an interception which he returned for 46 yards.
