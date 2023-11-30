Laviska Shenault placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — As the Panthers head into their final six games, the injury issues that have plagued them all year are forcing them into some hard roster choices.

The team put wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. on injured reserve Thursday, making him the 12th player on IR this year. That doesn't count six other players who were on IR but have been designated to return.

Shenault avoided IR earlier this year when he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Dolphins in Week 6. Since that was just before the bye, he only missed three games, and they didn't have to use one of the eight spots teams are allowed to bring guys off IR each season.

But he suffered a new ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans after just two offensive snaps, which will cost him the next four weeks.

Shenault caught 10 passes for 60 yards this year and carried the ball 12 times for 55 yards. They envisioned a multi-purpose role for him on offense, including being their de facto short-yardage back, but it never came together. He also returned six kickoffs for 167 yards, a 27.8 average.