Linebacker Brandon Smith signs rookie deal

Jun 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have taken care of another rookie contract, leaving just one to go before training camp.

Fourth-round pick Brandon Smith signed his four-year deal Thursday morning.

The linebacker from Penn State creates the opportunity for matchups once he learns the defense, as his combination of size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) and speed is rare.

Smith ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, prior to the draft.

His signing leaves just third-rounder Matt Corral, as the rest of the rookie class signed quickly.

Players report to training camp on July 26.

