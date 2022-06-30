Linebacker Brandon Smith signs rookie deal

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have taken care of another rookie contract, leaving just one to go before training camp.

Fourth-round pick Brandon Smith signed his four-year deal Thursday morning.

The linebacker from Penn State creates the opportunity for matchups once he learns the defense, as his combination of size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) and speed is rare.

Smith ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, prior to the draft.

His signing leaves just third-rounder Matt Corral, as the rest of the rookie class signed quickly.