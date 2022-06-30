Linebacker Brandon Smith signs rookie deal

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have taken care of another rookie contract, leaving just one to go before training camp.
Fourth-round pick Brandon Smith signed his four-year deal Thursday morning.
The linebacker from Penn State creates the opportunity for matchups once he learns the defense, as his combination of size (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) and speed is rare.
Smith ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, prior to the draft.
His signing leaves just third-rounder Matt Corral, as the rest of the rookie class signed quickly.
Players report to training camp on July 26.
View practice photos of rookie Brandon Smith from OTAs and minicamp.