Live Updates from minicamp: Tuesday, June 14

Rhule says he thought Sam Darnold was growing more confident and poised throughout OTAs.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) June 14, 2022
Said he had a good day building chemistry with different receivers on day one of minicamp. With vets taking on the "coaching" role, more players are getting a shot to work with the QBs
Bradley Bozeman, who wasn't here at minicamp today, didn't feel well today. Rhule said it was non-Covid.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) June 14, 2022
Rhule said the veterans who didn't play today were off for a variety of reasons, from solid participation in OTAs to seeing a lot of reps in previous seasons.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) June 14, 2022
Said those players likely won't contribute in large roles for the remaining two days of minicamp.
Shaq Thompson: "Rhule wants us to be a player-driven team."— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) June 14, 2022
Says Rhule is letting players take a lot more control, but everyone's on the same page.
Panthers LB Shaq Thompson on the offseason and the level of participation: “A lot of guys have bought in."— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
Frankie Luvu's up here today talking about how he's more of an energetic leader than a talker...— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) June 14, 2022
Darin wrote a great story about him, posted yesterday! https://t.co/AiwLjJBeOL
Christian McCaffrey says "everyone's talented" in the Panthers' running back room. There are fast guys, strong guys, patient guys...— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) June 14, 2022
"The diversity of talent is exciting."
CMC says WR Terrace Marshall has taken a “massive leap,” from last year.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
Christian McCaffrey at the podium, referencing his veteran’s day off.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
He’s had days when he’s done a lot through OTAs, but monitoring his reps will be a thing.
Minicamp observation: It feels like the inside of a terrarium out here.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
Luke Kuechly in the house again today. pic.twitter.com/tt7jZkG5Qx— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
Visual confirmation. pic.twitter.com/xpvxRPtTU2— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
Looks like a vet day for some Panthers today. The group spending minicamp day 1 in sweats/not jerseys includes Jaycee Horn, Shaq Thompson, Jeremy Chinn, Brian Burns, among others pic.twitter.com/pOBVlPkXgF— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) June 14, 2022
Moore and Burns on this list as well, along with Derrick Brown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
No sign of Bradley Bozeman here, or Xavier Woods.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
WR Robbie Anderson is here in his new number 3.
A decent number of vets rolling up in sneakers and not jerseys. Not a full participation day.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
DJ Moore is a man of many talents. Including photography. pic.twitter.com/G2uiYjwYTB— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022
Never know who you’re going to run into on your way to minicamp practice. #thatbear pic.twitter.com/LyDyo0QOyH— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) June 14, 2022