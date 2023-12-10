Live Updates: Panthers at Saints

Punt-turned-touchdown among the "catastrophic mistakes"
A blocked punt, which was later ruled a fumble, was a pivotal moment in the 28-6 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Passing game tries to go deep, can't connect
The Panthers tried going downfield more often Sunday, but managed just 137 yards through the air, their second-lowest output of the season.
Rapid Reactions: Passing game struggles lead to another loss
The Panthers managed just 137 yards in the air in a 28-6 loss at New Orleans Sunday, dropping them to 1-12 on the season.
Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. out for Saints game
The Panthers are getting safety Vonn Bell and tight end Tommy Tremble back after they missed last week with injuries.
Leaning on veterans for offensive line stability
The Panthers have been wracked by injuries at guard, so they're looking to some experienced options to help get them down the stretch of this season.
Five things to watch against the Saints: Getting Adam Thielen going
The veteran wideout has been the focus of opposing defenses of late, and he's had a rare quiet stretch as teams are careful about how they defend him.
Week 14 Game Preview: Panthers at Saints
Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Week 14 Friday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams, Hayden Hurst out
The Panthers will be without the veteran defensive end this week against the Saints, while Hurst remains in the concussion protocol.
Shaquill Griffin finding a spot, now that he's found his luggage
His quick-turn travel to Charlotte last week was not without complications, but now the veteran corner is trying to help out however he can for the next five weeks.
Notebook: Ejiro Evero still sees effort from defense
It's hard to maintain intensity in a 1-11 season, but the defensive coordinator said he's been impressed with the professionalism of his guys.