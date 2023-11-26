Live Updates: Panthers at Titans

Nov 26, 2023 at 04:11 PM
Rapid Reactions: Offensive issues, injuries persist

The Panthers dropped a 17-10 decision at Tennessee, and saw even more players leave with injuries during the game.
Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. and Raheem Blackshear down

With Laviska Shenault healthy again, he'll likely have a bigger role on offense, and can resume returning kicks. 
Five things to watch against Titans: Lights, camera, Jackson 

The Panthers need their veteran cornerback to step up this week, as the lone regular left standing at his position. Plus more on the matchup at Tennessee.
Week 12 Game Preview: Panthers at Titans

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Short in secondary for Tennessee

Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn are both listed as doubtful this week, meaning they'll likely have to improvise in the secondary again.
Run game hoping to provide a spark on offense

The Panthers ran well in the first half last week, and got more from Miles Sanders than they had in some time, offering them something different on offense.
Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Thankful to be getting guys back

Cornerback CJ Henderson remains in the concussion protocol, but he was a full participant in practice, another positive step in his recovery.
Yetur Gross-Matos designated to return from injured reserve

The veteran outside linebacker returns to practice Thursday after missing the previous four games with a hamstring injury.
Austin Corbett's still smiling, through his latest knee setback

The Panthers right guard is done for the season with another knee injury, but is going into his latest rehab with an upbeat attitude, and a sense of peace about what's to come.
Know Your Foe: Tennessee Titans

The Panthers play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Here's what to know about them.
How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Tennessee

The Panthers game against the Titans will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.
