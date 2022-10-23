Live Updates: Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 7

Oct 23, 2022 at 03:47 PM

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers get ground game going against Bucs

The Panthers rushed for 173 yards with 6.4 yards per rush, the highest rush average since 2020.

Rapid Reactions: Panthers stun Buccaneers, 21-3

The defense shut down Tom Brady, and the offense came to life to win their first game under interim coach Steve Wilks.

Week 7 Inactives: Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneers

The Panthers will get linebacker Frankie Luvu back this week after he's missed the last two games.

Pat Elflein placed on IR, Bravvion Roy activated

The Panthers made a handful of transactions Saturday, in advance of this week's game against the Buccaneers.

The Ickey Whisperer: How Cam Erving became a mentor to Ikem Ekwonu

The Panthers backup left tackle has become instrumental in the development of Ikem Ekwonu this year, sharing lessons he wished he learned as a rookie.

Five things to watch vs. Tampa Bay: New-look offense

Here are five storylines to watch as the Panthers host the Buccaneers in Week 7.

Steve Wilks keeps his focus on "trying to win today"

The Panthers interim coach acknowledged their offensive struggles and the loss of Christian McCaffrey, but said he was impressed by the team's response Friday.

Scott Fitterer: Not looking to unload young talent

The Panthers general manager said he's already said no to offers for young stars on defense, and wants to continue to build after the Christian McCaffrey trade.

Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Offensive line questions

Center Pat Elflein hasn't practiced this week, and right tackle Taylor Moton is also listed as questionable.

Trading Christian McCaffrey opens up options for Panthers

Sending the running back to the 49ers was about creating alternatives for the future, and adding to the draft capital for the coming years.

Pickin' It: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 7

Find out who media outlets are picking in Sunday's game between the Panthers and Bucs.

