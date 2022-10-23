Live Updates: Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 7

Sunday dub 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JkyKO5gEkA— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022
Tampa Bay turns it over on downs. Tom Brady passed on 4th and 8, and Xavier Woods VERY nearly intercepted— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Bucs get inside the Panthers' 25 again, and get nothing
Chuba Hubbard, ankle, questionable.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Donte Jackson keeps coming back, keeps making plays.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Great day to have a great day @TommyTremble!
Y'all, this offense has figured ~something~ out this week...— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Tommy Tremble 29-yd TD catch. That drive went 75 yards in 7 plays. That was efficient. That was balanced.
CAR 21, TB 3 | 9:33 4Q
HAPPY #NATIONALTIGHTENDSDAY— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022
Tommy Tremble with a TD!
PJ Walker to Tommy Tremble, touchdown. Eyeball emoji.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Panthers 21-3 with 9:33 left.
The Panthers didn't get the memo that their season was over.
I must reiterate... D'Onta Foreman.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
104 yds on seven carries, 14.9 ypa
Panthers with a 133-38 edge in rush yards.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 23, 2022
Hubbard has 63, Foreman 77
Brady with a couple of ducks on that drive against a patchwork secondary.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Bucs settle for a field goal.
Panthers up 14-3 with 13:38 left in the game.
Bucs went for it on 4th and 2 at the Panthers 12. They got it, will have first and goal at the 8.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Donte Jackson is down again, walks off with trainers and Steve Wilks
Bucs convert a fourth down, Donte Jackson down after the play.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
We're heading to the fourth quarter, and Carolina is beating Tampa Bay 14-0. The Bucs will have third-and-7 at the Panthers 17 when play resumes— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
TB is 2-of-9 (22%) on third down today...
Bucs driving, but trailing 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
(I did not have this one on my bingo card today.)
Carolina's running backs stepped up there.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
60-yd run for D'Onta Foreman, 17-yd run for Chuba Hubbard for a TD.
113 net rush yards today -- Foreman now has 70, Hubbard has 50. DJ Moore and Raheem Blackshear each have a negative run, explaining the math.
CAR 14, TB 0 | 3:11 3Q
Leap in @Hubbard_RMN 🙌
Chuba Hubbard with a 17-yard touchdown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
We all saw this coming.
D'Onta Foreman, hello.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Gain of 60 yards after the challenge.
Call stands https://t.co/e7mXmfnQc2— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Steve Wilks challenging the incomplete pass ruling on the previous pass to DJ Moore.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Burris back on the field, in on another third-down stop.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Juston Burris (groin), questionable.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
CJ Henderson (shoulder), questionable.
Tampa Bay averaging 2.8 yards per rush.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 23, 2022
Carolina has held the Bucs to 2-of-9 on 3rd and 4th downs
🛑🛑🛑
CJ Henderson pops up after he remained on the field for a bit there after that big fourth-down stop— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
And Cory Littleton with a strong run-stop on fourth-and-1.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Tampa Bay is in Panthers' territory for the first time since 14:48 remained in the second quarter— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Johnny Hekker averaging 55.8 yards per punt today— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 23, 2022
10 combined punts so far in this game... Five for both the Panthers and Bucs— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
9:42 to go in the third quarter
PJ Walker had that placed well for Chuba Hubbard, just didn't grab it. Panthers are now 2-of-6 on third down.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
PJ to DJ in photo form 🙌
Halftime passer ratings:— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Brady 80.1
Walker 137.8
Drink it in.
Half: Carolina 7, Tampa Bay 0— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
DJ Moore with 59 yards and a TD so far...tied his previous high for a game in 2022— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 23, 2022
40th time that Carolina has shut out an opponent in the first half.— Will Bryan (@Pantherstatsguy) October 23, 2022
First time doing it against Tom Brady
Y'all know what DJ does
Also, PJ Walker has gone a perfect 11-of-11 passing for 125 yards since his opening long pass to Terrace Marshall was overturned by a challenge— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Panthers up 7-0 at half of this rock fight.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Held the Bucs to 126 total yards.
PJ Walker has been quite good (137.8 passer rating).
PJ Walker hits DJ Moore for a 20-yard touchdown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Panthers up 7-0 with 29 seconds left in the half, of course.
There's a 21-yard PJ Walker completion to DJ Moore.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Walker and Moore have some real chemistry both on and off the field. Moore's gone to bat for Walker, and they've had a big game together before.
Shi Smith lacked a little situational awareness there, was calling fair catch inside the 5.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Oh my. Brian Burns *got* to Tom Brady, lost 14 yards on the sack.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
He is him.
Burns sacks Tom Brady.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
And amazingly enough, there's no roughing the passer penalty.
Donte Jackson back on the field.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Panthers get their first third down conversion *and* first first down of the day off a six-yard Chuba Hubbard run— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Donte Jackson limped off, now he's meeting with trainers on the bench— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
He'd been dealing with an ankle injury this week
Henderson back on the field now.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Bucs convert a second and 16.
Bucs convert a second and 16.
CJ Henderson with that Mike Evans tackle, so he's back in the game at corner— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
No CJ Henderson out on the field as the Bucs take over.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Donte Jackson and Keith Taylor at corners.
Couple of three-and-outs for the Panthers early. You might have wanted to try a fourth-and-1, but not from your own 19 and 29.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Too soon.
Panthers were already without Jaycee Horn today, and now CJ Henderson is bent over on the sideline talking with trainers.— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
The secondary has been through it this season
Stephen Sullivan was in the medical tent, but runs out.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
And CJ Henderson is down on one knee on the sidelines with the athletic training staff.
Yeah, that was ruled incomplete.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
They went downfield on the first play though.
PJ Walker hits Terrace Marshall for 38 yards on the first play, but the Bucs are challenging.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Ball appeared to bounce loose.
With Bozeman starting at center, the Panthers have their second starting line of the year in Game 7.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Xavier Woods was *close* to a Tom Brady pick after Mike Evans dropped what would've been just a massive play for TB. Jake Camarda punts, now we'll see the offense for the first time today— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022
Panthers catch a break when Mike Evans drops a wide open touchdown.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Xavier Woods then almost picks off Tom Brady on third down, and the Bucs punt.
Bucs call heads, it's tails.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Panthers defer, will kick off.
Back today… Frankie Luvu
Laviska Shenault is pretty excited to be back, I'd say
He can do it all 📸🏈
@idjmoore
Three Panthers legends. Always good to see Charlie Dayton in the press box named for him.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
Panthers warming up in T-shirts reading "Your Vote Counts"— Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) October 23, 2022

Modeled by Yetur Gross-Matos
A man of the people— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022
White jerseys, black britches today, as modeled by JJ Jansen.
Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneershttps://t.co/Am2aaTTd4C— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022
The Panthers have updated their injury report. DE Henry Anderson (illness) has been downgraded to out.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022
